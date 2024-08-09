Business Profile: Vanessa Omer of Vital Equine Bodywork

by
Home » Blog » Business
Equine Wellness
Photo Courtesy Vanessa Omer

 Offering a Comprehensive Approach to Equine Wellness

How and why did you get started in business?

I’ve always been passionate about horses. I have been a Physical Therapist Assistant for 15 years and have helped people achieve their physical goals. I especially enjoy hands-on manual therapy in humans because I can see immediate improvements and relieve their pain. 

A longtime goal was to attend an equine massage program. In 2020 I attended a program to become a Certified Equine Structural Integration Practitioner and Licensed Large Animal Massage Therapist. I now help horses improve physically and feel their absolute best. It’s a dream come true!

What is your history with horses?

I grew up riding horses in the interior of Alaska. I knew from a young age that horses would always be a part of my life. I now enjoy trail riding, dressage and have started dabbling in working equitation.

Have you won any special awards or recognition?

I’m a graduate of The Equine Natural Movement School, Nationally Certified through NBCAAM, Licensed Washington State Large Animal Massage Therapist, attended a satellite saddle fitting course through North American Saddlery School.

Describe what sets your product or business apart from the competition?

I offer a comprehensive approach to equine wellness offering therapeutic bodywork, saddle fitting, and therapeutic exercise.

What can clients expect to gain from your product or service?

My focus is on equine well-being. I offer an Equine Structural Integration series that unwinds fascial restrictions and restores free and athletic movement. I perform saddle assessments (Western and English), flocking adjustments, complete re-flocks as well as billet replacements on English saddles. I teach clients to perform therapeutic exercises to improve their horse’s posture, topline and strength.

What area of the Northwest do you serve? 

Northwest Washington.

Contact
Phone – 360-305-0457
Email – [email protected]
Web – www.vitalequinebodywork.com

See this article in the August 2024 online edition:

August 2024


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners