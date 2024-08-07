Feature Story: The Event at Rebecca Farm

Thriving Legacy Draws Best Eventers to the West



Often described as “Disneyland for equestrians,” The Event at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Montana, was presented by non-profit Montana Equestrian Events, Inc. and held July 17-21, 2024, with contenders coming from both coasts and all points in between.

Rebecca Farm is set on the green grass of Flathead Valley, the peaks of Glacier National Park and Whitefish and Blacktail mountains standing sentry in the distance. The Event featured eventing competition up to CCI4*-L (traditional long format) plus Training and Novice Three-Day divisions. Spectators were welcomed at no charge and a vibrant vendor area provided shopping opportunities galore.

Big Challenges and Atmosphere

Three-time CCI4*-L winner James Alliston agrees with the Disneyland description in general but clarifies that there’s nothing Mickey Mousey about the event’s competitive aspects. “It’s one of the best 4*-Ls around,” says James, fresh from helping Team USA to silver at the Aachen SAP-Cup CCIO4*-S with Karma, his partner in winning Rebecca Farm’s 4*-L last year.

On course, however, it’s the obstacles that demand horse and rider’s attention. “It’s a great class to see if you have a 4* horse capable of going onto the 5* level,” James notes. “The course is challenging, yet fair, as you would expect from designer Ian Stark. The jumps are big, with a lot of big jumps going into the water.” Each obstacle is a work of art, he adds. “They are incredibly constructed, painted, and decorated at all levels.”

There’s no let-up in the atmosphere for the stadium jumping finals. The Event regularly draws 5,000 fans, many of them filling the grassy banks surrounding the show jumping stage. “It’s a big, impressive atmosphere. It’s nice to ride in front of a lot of people, and you need a horse that show jumps well.”

The Event at Rebecca Farm started in 2002 and quickly became a fixture for North American eventers and fans. Along with elite level eventing action, the spectacular seating, buzzy vendor area and the weekend Kid Zone make The Event a Mecca for new and existing horse sport fans everywhere.

Broad Impact

CCI4*-L Winner Jennie Brannigan & Pascal. Photo by Shannon Brinkman.

The Event’s impact goes beyond the horse world with Halt Cancer at X. The charitable initiative was launched in 2012 by The Event’s organizer Sarah Broussard in honor of her late mother, Rebecca Broussard, who founded the competition in 2002.

Through Halt Cancer at X, Montana Equestrian Events has (so far) provided more than $1 million in grant funds to innovative breast cancer research projects and to local nonprofits that offer financial and wellness services to breast cancer patients. Those interested in making donations can do so here.

The Event also makes a year-round impact on equestrian sport with generous grant programs. The Rebecca Broussard Developing Rider Grants began in 2011. They are administered by the US Eventing Association in honor of Rebecca Broussard’s legacy of commitment to assisting and encouraging riders pursuing the sport’s highest levels. The Rebecca Broussard International Developing Rider Grant, aka the “Big Becky,” awards $50,000 to an international quality rider and the “Little Becky” National Developing Rider Grant awards $10,000 to riders on a similar path. The Rebecca Farm Travel Grant provides funds to defray the costs of traveling to The Event.

Jennie Brannigan Wins CCI4*-L

Jennie Brannigan summed up the sentiments surrounding The Event at Rebecca Farm after nailing a wire-to-wire win of the CCI4*-L with 9-year-old Pascal. Brannigan and the handsome grey lingered in Ring 1 long after the victory gallop. Brannigan gave her winner’s bouquet of wildflowers to a delighted ringside fan, then posed outside the arena for pictures with others. It was the last hot day of a hot week, but clearly, she didn’t want to leave.

The 22nd staging of The Event was filled with compliments for the footing, the hospitality, and other tangibles. But Brannigan’s actions best reflected the Rebecca Farm spirit that regularly attracts 600+ horses, their riders and families, hundreds of loyal volunteers, and thousands of fans every year.

With the completion of its five FEI divisions, the “Western wonderland” that is Rebecca Farm began to look more like an actual farm and less like the equestrian fantasy land it becomes every July. At least until next year…For more information on Rebecca Farm, visit www.rebeccafarm.org.

See this article in the August 2024 online edition:

Kim F Miller is editor of California Riding Magazine and a freelance equestrian journalist & photographer. Kim is also Partnerships Manager at Haygain and editor of TheWestEquestrian.com. [email protected]. Bio photo by Sherry Stewart.