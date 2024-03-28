1518 Harksell Road, Ferndale WA 98248 – Equestrian Estate with Private Airstrip!

Images Source: https://www.allisonblakerealestate.com

Private Airstrip access with Hangar on Equestrian Estate. With frontage on the Meadowmist Airport, this immaculate property features a 50’ X 60’ hangar that even the most discerning pilot will appreciate. Adorable horse barn with 3 stalls with attached runs and private paddocks, hay storage, a 120’ X 180’ outdoor arena, and a 80’ X 90’ second all weather arena. Grassy pastures have drainable sandy loam soils and it’s just moments to ride down to the river. 24’ X 72’ partially heated shop with three bays and a lean-to. Water right certificate for pasture and arena irrigation. Charming farmhouse with big windows, ss appliances, covered patio. Plenty of room for parking, whole property generator, equipment storage, gardens and dreams to grow!

3 bedroom | 1.5 bathroom | 1,624 sq ft | 4.70 acres

$1,325,000

Listing ID: 2214207