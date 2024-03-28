Outbreak Alert: March 28, 2023 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Riverside County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 4
Number Exposed: 21
Number Euthanized: 4

Horse: 1
Age: 2
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Racing
Confirmation Date: 1/2/2024
Horse Status: Euthanized
Comments: One of the twenty-two (22) remaining exposed horses tested positive for EIA on the sixty (60) day retest. This two-year-old Quarter Horse gelding was euthanized. The remaining twenty-one (21) exposed horses and three (3) foals remained under quarantine for an additional sixty (60) days until they were retested again. The twenty-one (21) remaining exposed horses on this premises tested negative on their subsequent sixty (60) day retest. Quarantine on this premises has now been released.

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia

 


