Roseburg, Oregon – October 5, 2024

Heads Up!! Trail horse enthusiasts !! There is a new game in town!! Its called The Wild Rose Triple Trail Challenge.

This new and different event will be sure to be a whole new way of attending a trail event. The venue consists of 3 separate facilities, with 3 totally different types of obstacles… and its progressive! Riders will begin at their designated time at one of the venues, and when they have completed that course, will go to the next venue, and complete those obstacles, then on to the final course.

The courses ( venues) have been dubbed as “Pretty and Precise”, “Different and Difficult”, and “Reality Ranch”.

The classes being offered are:

Beginner Trail Ridden – Rider/horse combination that has not won 3 firsts in a trail related event. Intermediate Trail Ridden – Rider/horse combination that do and have participated in multiple trail and other shows. Advanced Trail Ridden – Rider/horse combination that are confident in their skills and want to work on more degrees of difficulty. Open Trail Ridden – Open to any of the above type rider/horse combination that want more variety.

A rider can enter any of the venues, and not have to compete in all three. Each venue will be awarding prizes for placing in their classes. Prizes, money and buckles are up for awards.

There will be one $1000 prize for the horse/rider combo with the highest accumulated score of all three venues in their class. Entry fees are $100 per class, at each venue, and the number of entries will be limited.

This is a judged event, not timed. Riders are designated a start time to begin their performance and are allotted specific times to complete their course. Due to the “assigned time” factor, there will not be any walk thru’s, but course maps, numbered obstacles, and judges that are willing to keep you “on course”, should help keep everyone on track.

Two of the facilities will have camp space available. Potluck and roasted pig are on the agenda as well.

This is all happening in Roseburg, Oregon on October 5, 2024.

Check out our Facebook Page at The Wild Rose Triple Trail Challenge for entry forms and up to date info.

Questions? Contact: Linda Banks at [email protected]

