13500 Rutherford Rd Yakima, WA 98903 – 5 Acre Equestrian Paradise in Yakima Valley

Equestrian paradise in the Yakima Valley, situated on 5 acres. Peaceful country living with plenty of elbow room, fully fenced 5-acre parcel of land with barn that includes 4 well equipped horse stalls. Home features 2829 square feet with a Victorian style, beautiful home with wrap around deck and a 3-car garage. Home has been 100% completely remodeled including kitchen with granite countertops and new cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms have quartz and porcelain countertops tastefully upgraded.
Learn More: https://lizd.johnlscott.com/search/listing/20579862
4 bedroom | 4 bath | 2829 sq ft | 5 acres
$995,000
MLS #: 2196777
Address: 402 S 98th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
Phone: (509) 823-7039
E-mail: [email protected]
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.