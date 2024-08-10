13500 Rutherford Rd Yakima, WA 98903 – 5 Acre Equestrian Paradise in Yakima Valley

Equestrian paradise in the Yakima Valley, situated on 5 acres. Peaceful country living with plenty of elbow room, fully fenced 5-acre parcel of land with barn that includes 4 well equipped horse stalls. Home features 2829 square feet with a Victorian style, beautiful home with wrap around deck and a 3-car garage. Home has been 100% completely remodeled including kitchen with granite countertops and new cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms have quartz and porcelain countertops tastefully upgraded.

Learn More: https://lizd.johnlscott.com/search/listing/20579862

4 bedroom | 4 bath | 2829 sq ft | 5 acres
$995,000
MLS #: 2196777

Address: 402 S 98th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
Phone: (509) 823-7039
E-mail: [email protected]


