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Why Riders Around the World Trust Mark Bolender’s Trail Course Designs

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If you’ve ever wondered why some trail courses actually build better horses — and others just become decoration — Mark Bolender’s approach is worth a look. His work goes far beyond building obstacles; it’s about creating spaces that improve confidence, problem-solving, and real-world horsemanship for both horse and rider.

With decades of hands-on experience, he also helps owners and trainers understand how to use these environments effectively through clinics and education. Whether you’re planning a new facility or upgrading an existing one, there’s a lot to take away from his practical approach.

Read more to see why so many facilities turn to him when they want it done right.

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The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
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