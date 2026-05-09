Inside Seven Hills Training’s Approach to Soundness, Rehab, and Dressage

A lot of horses can go through the motions — but building one that stays sound, balanced, and confident over time is a different story. Seven Hills Training takes a thoughtful approach that blends classical dressage with modern biomechanics and rehab-focused care, especially for horses recovering from injury or complex conditions.

Their connection with Kinetic Equine Medicine also creates a rare bridge between veterinary support and day-to-day conditioning work. It’s an approach centered on long-term progress instead of quick fixes.

If you’ve ever felt stuck between “training” and “healing,” this one’s worth reading: https://horsesource.org/seven-hills-training-dressage-training-equine-rehabilitation/