Why forage is the cornerstone of a working ranch horse’s diet

Ranch horses need a forage-based diet for their health, energy and overall performance. Photo Credit Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife.

Ranch horses need a forage-based diet for their health, energy and overall performance. Photo Credit Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife.

Texas A&M AgriLife expert explains the importance of keeping forage as a main source of nutrition

November 4, 2024 – by Alex Cozzitorto

For ranch horses, a forage-based diet is not just a recommendation; it’s essential for their health, energy and overall performance. Understanding their unique digestive system helps highlight why forage is a critical component of their diet.

Working ranch horses play a vital role in daily ranch operations, and their ability to perform these tasks effectively relies heavily on their overall health, which begins with fueling their bodies to perform optimally.

Whether its checking fence lines, herding cattle or rotating pastures, these tasks demand a steady supply of energy for ranch horses. Forage provides the nutrients that help sustain energy levels throughout the day. The slow fermentation process in the hindgut allows for a gradual release of energy.

The added benefits of a forage-based diet

“The horse is an amazing athlete and is uniquely designed to perform the diverse set of tasks required on the ranch,” said Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialist and associate professor in the Texas A&M Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.

“Thankfully their digestive system is built to help them survive and thrive on a natural forage-based diet, supplementation with concentrates is not always necessary,” Zoller said.

A diet high in forage can help prevent gut-health issues in horses. When ranch horses graze forage, they continuously have something in their stomach to absorb naturally produced stomach acid. Horses that are not provided a minimum of 1% of their body weight in forage can have a diminished buffer, which can lead to very painful gastric ulcers.

A horse’s teeth grow continuously throughout its lifetime, and the grinding motion of chewing helps maintain an even wear pattern. However, if a horse doesn’t receive enough long-stem roughage, its teeth may develop hooks and points due to uneven wear, leading to painful dental issues later in life.

Long-stem roughage also has a “scratch factor” that can aid in the overall digestive health of the horse. As the roughage passes through the tract, the rigid structure of the forage can gently “scratch” the intestinal lining to sluff off old cells and promote the generation of new healthy cells.

Understanding the horse’s digestive system

Horses are non-ruminant herbivores, designed to graze continuously throughout the day. Their small stomachs mean they can only consume small amounts of feed at a time, which is why a continuous grazing diet rich in forage is ideal, Zoller said.

When horses ingest forage, it enters the stomach, where gastric acids begin the digestion process. This acidic environment prepares the forage for further digestion.

The partially digested forage then moves to the small intestine, where enzymatic digestion occurs. This process breaks down complex carbohydrates into simple sugars. Additionally, fats and proteins are also simplified and absorbed into the bloodstream.

Any forage that isn’t fully digested in the small intestine proceeds to the hindgut for complex fermentation to take place, allowing for the breakdown of fibrous materials. The horse absorbs the volatile fatty acids produced during this fermentation, which can serve as a significant and sustaining energy source.

Balancing forage with other nutrients

Horses may require additional energy if their workload demands it, and the easiest way to know if supplementation is required is to monitor their body condition score, Zoller said. The body condition score is a subjective assessment of fat coverage and overall condition.

Depending on the quality of forage available and the specific energy demands of the horse, some ranchers will choose to supplement with grains or commercial feeds.

“The hardest part of supplementing your horse is choosing what source of supplement you’re going to use,” said Zoller.

There are many national and local brands of feed suppliers to choose from that can all provide quality supplementation to horses. When choosing which supplement to feed ranch horses, it’s crucial to select one that best fits the class of the horse, and then feed the supplement as directed on the tag.

“Forage should be the cornerstone of a working ranch horse’s diet, and in many cases can provide a balanced intake of nutrients to promote the overall health and longevity of your ranching partners,” said Zoller.

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.