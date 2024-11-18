Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

From My Saddle: Fall Colors

by
Home » Blog » Articles » Equestrian Lifestyle
fall is upon us

Embracing the Season

I went for a ride this morning. What a beautiful day and a splendid way to start the day. Sometimes when I’m stuck on a challenge in my office, I find it helps to pull myself away and get some perspective on the back of my horse. We are in a time of incredible change. Technology has taken off, and keeping up is overwhelming at times. The economic challenge many are now facing can be a deterrent to our plans.

Have faith! Things will get better. Life has its ebb and flow so learn to ride the wave. I am always amazed at how things have changed since I started the magazine in December of 1995. My steepest challenges often birth an outcome I never expected. In every disappointment there is always a silver lining. 

We have so many exciting things happening now. The response on the new directory has been great! If you haven’t checked out www.horsesource.org, be sure and find some time to explore over 2,000 equine-related services and products. Better yet, if you have a horse business, you need to be listed. You can have up to 10 images and loads of room to share your story. I get so many calls asking for services that we decided to make some changes and serve you even better!

Today I’m feeling blessed to get to work with the people on my team. It’s rare that people stick with any organization for several years. I’m happy to say that most of my team has been with me over 10 years. It’s the joy of working in the horse industry and the people we serve. Same with our client base. Our long-term customers keep bringing you the magazine each month along with our members. Be sure and check out our membership program. We’ve added some great new products this month so don’t miss out. Find out more at nwhorsesource.com/membership.

Lastly, as fall is upon us and the holidays are near, know how thankful we are to our readers, viewers, members and customers for making The Northwest Horse Source possible. Thank you for the years of allowing us to bring quality information to our community. Enjoy the season!

“Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress. Working hard for something we love is called passion.” – Simon Sinek, Author/Speaker

See this article in the November 2024 Online Digital Edition:

November 2024


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners