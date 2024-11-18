From My Saddle: Fall Colors

Embracing the Season

I went for a ride this morning. What a beautiful day and a splendid way to start the day. Sometimes when I’m stuck on a challenge in my office, I find it helps to pull myself away and get some perspective on the back of my horse. We are in a time of incredible change. Technology has taken off, and keeping up is overwhelming at times. The economic challenge many are now facing can be a deterrent to our plans.

Have faith! Things will get better. Life has its ebb and flow so learn to ride the wave. I am always amazed at how things have changed since I started the magazine in December of 1995. My steepest challenges often birth an outcome I never expected. In every disappointment there is always a silver lining.

We have so many exciting things happening now. The response on the new directory has been great! If you haven’t checked out www.horsesource.org, be sure and find some time to explore over 2,000 equine-related services and products. Better yet, if you have a horse business, you need to be listed. You can have up to 10 images and loads of room to share your story. I get so many calls asking for services that we decided to make some changes and serve you even better!

Today I’m feeling blessed to get to work with the people on my team. It’s rare that people stick with any organization for several years. I’m happy to say that most of my team has been with me over 10 years. It’s the joy of working in the horse industry and the people we serve. Same with our client base. Our long-term customers keep bringing you the magazine each month along with our members. Be sure and check out our membership program. We’ve added some great new products this month so don’t miss out. Find out more at nwhorsesource.com/membership.

Lastly, as fall is upon us and the holidays are near, know how thankful we are to our readers, viewers, members and customers for making The Northwest Horse Source possible. Thank you for the years of allowing us to bring quality information to our community. Enjoy the season!

“Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress. Working hard for something we love is called passion.” – Simon Sinek, Author/Speaker

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.