Why a website?

Is Facebook Page enough? Instagram? Do I really need a website?

Three inescapable reasons to build a website … assuming you want a successful online web presence.

Professional Credibility: An official website boosts credibility by showing potential customers that you’re established and trustworthy. It also gives you control over your brand’s narrative, avoiding reliance solely on social media or third-party platforms.

Note: This almost always includes branded email addresses like [email protected]. Using an email like [email protected] implies free and transient.

Competitive Edge: Customers expect you to have a website. Having a well-designed website can give you an edge over competitors who don’t or who have a poorly managed online presence.

SEO & Discoverability: A website allows you to optimize for search engines, making it easier for potential customers to find your business when they search for services or products you offer. Google Business Profile, Yelp Reviews, etc all want to point back to your primary website.

So you are ready to build a website?

DIY? Or hire a professional?

Do you enjoy learning new web-technologies and watching tutorial videos and being creative, then go for the DIY route with Wix or SquareSpace. But MOST business owners are really good at their business and focused on growing their business. It is probably not worth the time or energy to learn how to build your own website. Find a professional you trust that has the experience to efficiently launch you a website that you can manage and update going forward.

What other ways to promote my business?

Business Directories like HorseSource.org are perfect for a 3rd party search-engine-optimized landing pages.

Google Business Profile

Facebook Page, but only if your customers are also using Facebook, you like being on Facebook, and you will use your FB page to add content, comment, etc.

