6187 Swanson Road Bow, WA 98232 – Luxurious Equestrian Estate

An equestrian estate without compromise! This luxurious, custom-built property in sought-after Bow is designed for both horses & their owners to enjoy life at its finest. Spanning 9.52 acres, this estate is surrounded by lush hay fields for utmost privacy yet offers quick freeway access. The fully updated home boasts an open floor plan ideal for entertaining, with a spacious eat-in kitchen, elegant dining area, great room, & a games room with a wet bar—all with stunning lake views, & two primary suites. Outside, you’ll find a high-end barn, an expansive indoor arena, a large shop, & fully fenced pastures. A private lake stocked with trout completes this dream equestrian property, offering a unique blend of luxury & equestrian functionality.

Learn more: 6187 Swanson Road Bow, WA 98232

3 bedroom | 3.75 bath | 3,602 sq ft | 9.52 acres

$1,995,000

MLS #: 2307136

