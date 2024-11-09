Save a Forgotten Equine’s Fall Into Winter Hay Drive!

SAFE’s Fall Into Winter Hay Drive – Raising $70k to feed horses in 2025

Save a Forgotten Equine’s Winter Hay Drive goal is to raise $70k by the end of November to pay for the hay and grain we will need to feed our herd in 2025. This is the one and ONLY time of year you’ll hear us asking for money to buy hay. That’s because we know what we’re going to need because we budget and plan and prepare ourselves for our rescue mission BEFORE we take in the horses.

This year we are thrilled to announce that we have a MATCHING POOL of $35,000, which means that every donation to Fall Into Winter, no matter the size, will be DOUBLED, thanks to this matching challenge. Thank you to a great group of Anonymous “Friends of SAFE” who have made this possible! All donations will be doubled until we reach our goal of $70,000!

Responsible Rescue: that’s the Save a Forgotten Equine difference!

Three Ways You Can Help

1. Donate to Fall Into Winter

Click here to make a tax deductible donation online.

2. Help spread the word!

Are you on Facebook or Instagram?

Share this link with friends and family!

3. Inspire others with a MATCHING CHALLENGE

People LOVE knowing that their donation is being doubled during a Matching Challenge! If you’d like to stage a Challenge of your own, contact me at [email protected]

Keeping Horses Safe Since 2005

Rescue Horse Harissa. Photo Courtesy SAFE. Photo Credit Candi Kintzley Photography

SAFE has been rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and rehoming horses facing neglect, abuse, and starvation since 2005. Horses like Harissa (above) who came to SAFE scared, untouchable, and aggressive. The transformation in this sweet mare has been remarkable, and she continues to improve every day. SAFE changes the lives of horses rescued from unthinkable situations, and gives them back their health and beauty, and provides them with the gentle education they need for a better future.

Thank You for Feeding the Horses!

If you would prefer to donate by check, our mailing address is:

SAFE

PO Box 2769

Redmond WA 98073–2769

