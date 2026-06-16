What to Do When Your Horse Gets Hurt

If horses have one special talent, it’s finding creative ways to injure themselves.

A small scrape can appear overnight. A minor cut can turn out to be deeper than it first looks. And sometimes a horse comes in from turnout with a wound that leaves you wondering exactly what happened while no one was watching.

The good news is that many wounds heal very well when they’re recognized early and cared for properly. The key is knowing when a wound is minor, when veterinary attention is needed, and how to support the healing process from the beginning.

Start by Taking a Good Look

When you discover a wound, it’s tempting to immediately reach for ointments and sprays.

But before treating anything, take a moment to carefully assess what you’re dealing with.

Safely restrain the horse and examine the area as thoroughly as possible. Some wounds look worse than they are, while others appear minor on the surface but involve deeper tissues underneath.

And remember, injured horses can be painful and reactive. Protecting yourself is part of helping your horse.

Clean the Area Gently

One of the first steps is removing dirt, mud, and debris so the wound can be properly evaluated.

Cool water is often the best place to start.

Rather than spraying directly into the wound with high pressure, allow water to flow gently over the area. Strong pressure can drive debris deeper into damaged tissue and make the injury more painful.

If something appears embedded in the wound and won’t rinse away easily, it’s usually best to leave it alone until a veterinarian can assess it.

The same wound properly bandaged. Photo Courtesy Eleanor Blazer.

Know When to Call the Veterinarian

Not every wound requires emergency veterinary care, but some absolutely do.

Veterinary attention is especially important when:

The wound is deep

Tendons, joints, or bones may be involved

Bleeding is significant

The wound may require sutures

You aren’t sure how serious the injury is

One thing many horse owners don’t realize is that wounds needing stitches often have a limited window for successful closure. Waiting too long can reduce treatment options and complicate healing.

When in doubt, making a phone call is usually worth it.

Controlling Bleeding

Minor bleeding often responds well to direct pressure using clean gauze or another lint-free material.

Most small wounds will stop bleeding within a few minutes when pressure is applied consistently.

More severe bleeding requires immediate attention and continued pressure until veterinary help arrives.

And while it can be tempting to keep checking every few seconds, holding steady pressure without interruption is usually the most effective approach.

Simple Wounds Still Need Good Care

Once the wound has been cleaned and evaluated, ongoing care becomes the priority.

Many superficial scrapes and minor cuts heal well with:

Gentle cleaning

Appropriate bandaging when possible

Protection from dirt and flies

Regular observation for swelling, discharge, or infection

Interestingly, more treatment isn’t always better. Some horse owners are surprised to learn that a clean, properly protected wound often heals more effectively than one constantly coated with multiple products.

Consistency matters more than quantity.

3 months later, healing well. Photo Courtesy Eleanor Blazer.

Observation Is Your Best Tool

One thing I’ve learned from horse ownership is that early detection makes almost everything easier.

The sooner a wound is discovered, the more options you have and the better the chances of uncomplicated healing.

That’s why daily observation remains one of the most valuable parts of horse care.

Because despite our best efforts, horses will continue finding new and inventive ways to get themselves into trouble. And when they do, being prepared helps us take care of them quickly and confidently.

Take the online course “Horse Health and Disease” taught by Dr. Jack Sales. Earn certification or work toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Equine Studies. Go to www.horsecoursesonline.com for more information.

THE WAY OF HORSES

By Eleanor Blazer

Copyright @ 2016