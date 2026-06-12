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Fox Island Farm & Gardens – An Iconic 5 Acre Equestrian Farm & Garden Estate

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Enter through a private gate serving just four homes to Fox Island Farm & Gardens—an enchanting, meticulously maintained 5-acre estate. Fox Island, Washington

For Details Visit: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/fox-island-farm-gardens-an-iconic-5-acre-equestrian-farm-garden-estate/

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