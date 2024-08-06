Utah Resident Claims Victory and $50,000 Prize in Inaugural Mustang Challenge presented by Western Horseman and Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

South Point Arena, Las Vegas, NV. – July 11-13, 2024

Avon, UT – July 13, 2024 – Chris Phillips of Avon, UT, emerged victorious in the first-ever Mustang Challenge Championship held at South Point Arena, Las Vegas. Riding his 5-year-old mare, WFR SIN CITY SISTER, from Antelope Valley HMA, NV, Phillips clinched the title and a prize of $50,000, marking a historic moment in the world of Western discipline mustang competitions.

2024 Mustang Challenge Champion Chris Phillips and WFR Sin City Sister

The Mustang Challenge, recognized as the richest national event of its kind, gathered top trainers from across the country to showcase the skill and adaptability of American mustangs. The competition featured a unique format where contestants had extended time to train their mustangs, culminating in a thrilling finals event.

“With all the talented trainers who competed in Las Vegas at the Mustang challenge, I’m feeling blessed and lucky to have been this year’s champion. The Mustang Champions team came up with and delivered such a great show with the creation of the Mustang Challenge. The extended time to train our mustangs, and the great facility at South Point created a wonderful experience. It really allowed the trainers to showcase the versatility and talent of these incredible mustangs,” said Chris Phillips, the 2024 Mustang Challenge Champion. “I can’t wait to work with Mustang Champions again in September when Sister and I head to Lexington, Kentucky for the Mustang Classic!”

The goal of The Mustang Challenge is to showcase the skill and adaptability of the American mustang and the talented trainers that work with them in the Western discipline. The event provides the public an opportunity to witness a mustang that has been given a foundation for success on its journey from government holding to private ownership.

Paul McGuire, Acting Division Chief of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wild Horse and Burro Program, commended Mustang Champions for their efforts in promoting the Mustang Challenge and the broader significance of wild mustangs.

“We can’t thank Mustang Champions enough for helping the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program promote the value of American mustangs throughout the country,” McGuire remarked. “The Mustang Challenge event in Las Vegas was an amazing showcase of the beauty and versatility of this treasured icon.”

The success of the Mustang Challenge was also acknowledged by industry partners. John Lunn, Vice President of Morris Equine Group, expressed enthusiasm for supporting such initiatives that contribute to the preservation and appreciation of wild mustangs.

Chris Phillips and WFR Sin City Sister

“Western Horseman is excited and proud to support Mustang Champions’ inaugural event this past weekend, we look forward to many more to come,” stated Morris Equine Group Vice President John Lunn. “We’re excited to see continued progress made in support of wild mustangs and look forward to the inaugural event at South Point this summer.”

The Mustang Challenge Championship Finals featured a compelling competition format that included compulsory maneuvers and freestyle performances, highlighting the athletic prowess and creativity of both horses and riders.

“The amount of pride, effort, and creativity every contestant put into their performance was truly amazing to watch,” said Jeff Bednarz, Mustang Champions Board Member, and Camp Lucky commercial director. “The best part about it is, it all starts with these beautiful Mustangs! What a show!”

Chris Phillips and WFR SIN CITY SISTER will next compete at the Mustang Classic in Lexington, Kentucky, furthering their journey and showcasing the ongoing partnership between mustangs and their trainers.

For more information on the Mustang Challenge and upcoming events, visit Mustang Champions.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions. mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About Western Horseman / established 1936

For 88 years, Western Horseman has been instrumental in delivering impactful stories that celebrate authenticity, cowboy spirit and our Western way of life. From the fifth-generation rancher to the seasoned competitor to the proud, new horse owner, Western Horseman sets the bar for horsemanship and the Western lifestyle. Our content ranges from horse management and training articles, to in-depth personality profiles, features on legendary ranches, behind-the-scenes looks at rodeo and horse shows, spotlights on Western artists and so much more.

About South Point Arena, Las Vegas

Since opening in February 2006, The South Point Arena has quickly become the place Cowboys come to play. Easily recognized as the nicest indoor Equestrian Facility in the country, more and more promoters and fans are also calling it home for non-equestrian events as well. Surrounded by the beautiful South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa, the Arenas is conveniently located near the 80,000 sq.ft. Exhibit Hall and just a short distance from 2,163 beautiful hotel rooms. With intimate permanent seating of 4,600 and ample parking and staging areas, the South Point Arena is perfect for top level events.

