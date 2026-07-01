USEF Releases Guidance for Horse Owners Regarding New World Screwworm

In the wake of the current outbreak of New World Screwworm in the United States, US Equestrian has released this guidance document containing valuable information for horse owners. The guide includes an overview of the screwworm’s life cycle and challenges, prevention and treatment strategies, and what to expect at a USEF-licensed show.

Please be aware that the ongoing outbreak of screwworm is dynamic and we anticipate there may be changes made to federal and state guidelines surrounding screwworm. Visit USEF’s screwworm page usef.org/screwworm for ongoing updates.

USEF will also be hosting a free webinar for competition organizers and licensed officials on June 18 at 4 p.m. Eastern. If you have not already signed up, you can do so at this link: https://usef.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uwgRdUs4Rx-gEHPiBfqvSQ

Please be aware that only 500 registrants may join the live webinar. We currently have more than 500 people signed up to attend. Even if you are not able to access the event live, you will be sent a recording of the webinar afterwards.

If you have any questions about these guidelines, please email [email protected].