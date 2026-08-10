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Updated phone number | Washington Wildfire Emergency: Support and Resources

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Washington Wildfire Emergency: Support and resources from the Department of Commerce

We want to provide you a better contact number for Rural Resources Community Action Agency serving Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln, and Pend Oreille Counties.

If you want to call Rural Resources, please use this number: 509-684-8421

These are agencies serving wildfire‑impacted regions:

Chelan‑Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC)
Serves: Chelan and Douglas Counties
Phone: 509‑662‑6156
Website: cdcac.org 

Northwest Community Action Center
Serves: Yakima County, South
Phone: 509-865-7630
Northwest Community Action Center

North Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington
Serves: Adams, Grant, Yakima North
Phone: 509-248-6751
Website: oicofwa.org

Okanogan County Community Action Council (OCCAC)
Serves: Okanogan County
Phone: 509‑422‑4041
Website: occac.com

Rural Resources Community Action
Serves: Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln and Pend Oreille Counties
Phone: 509-684-8421
Website: RuralResources.org

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP)
Serves: Spokane County
Phone: 509‑456‑7627
Website: SnapWa.org

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