Updated phone number | Washington Wildfire Emergency: Support and Resources

Washington Wildfire Emergency: Support and resources from the Department of Commerce

We want to provide you a better contact number for Rural Resources Community Action Agency serving Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln, and Pend Oreille Counties.

If you want to call Rural Resources, please use this number: 509-684-8421

These are agencies serving wildfire‑impacted regions:

Chelan‑Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC)

Serves: Chelan and Douglas Counties

Phone: 509‑662‑6156

Website: cdcac.org

Northwest Community Action Center

Serves: Yakima County, South

Phone: 509-865-7630

Northwest Community Action Center

North Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington

Serves: Adams, Grant, Yakima North

Phone: 509-248-6751

Website: oicofwa.org

Okanogan County Community Action Council (OCCAC)

Serves: Okanogan County

Phone: 509‑422‑4041

Website: occac.com

Rural Resources Community Action

Serves: Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln and Pend Oreille Counties

Phone: 509-684-8421

Website: RuralResources.org

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP)

Serves: Spokane County

Phone: 509‑456‑7627

Website: SnapWa.org