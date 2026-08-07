Washington Wildfire Emergency: Support and resources from the Department of Commerce

Washington is currently under a State of Emergency due to severe wildfires impacting communities across the state. We are aware that some people have lost their homes, hearts are breaking and communities are rallying to support and rebuild. Many communities are facing urgent needs. The Department of Commerce is committed to supporting people, communities, and partners through immediate response and long-term recovery efforts.

Are you or your household affected by the wildfires?

If you’re impacted by the wildfires, help may be available through your local Community Action Agency.

If you qualified for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in the current program year and live in one of the impacted counties, these agencies may be able to assist with:

Energy and utility bills

Temporary shelter or shelter vouchers

Transportation, food, and other emergency needs

Air purifiers in counties covered under the wildfire State of Emergency

Weatherization and home repairs

If you are in Spokane County, the Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Resources page, which has the option of machine translation, is available.

These are agencies serving wildfire‑impacted regions:

Chelan‑Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC)

Serves: Chelan and Douglas Counties

Phone: 509‑662‑6156

Website: cdcac.org

Northwest Community Action Center

Serves: Yakima County, South

Phone: 509-865-7630

Northwest Community Action Center

North Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington

Serves: Adams, Grant, Yakima North

Phone: 509-248-6751

Website: oicofwa.org

Okanogan County Community Action Council (OCCAC)

Serves: Okanogan County

Phone: 509‑422‑4041

Website: occac.com

Rural Resources Community Action

Serves: Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln and Pend Oreille Counties

Phone: 509‑685‑6000

Website: RuralResources.org

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP)

Serves: Spokane County

Phone: 509‑456‑7627

Website: SnapWa.org

Support for tribes

Commerce recognizes the sovereignty of tribes and their valuable partnership in leading wildfire response, recovery and long-term resilience efforts.

Key contacts:

Office of Tribal Realations: [email protected]

Tribal Technical Assistance Lead: Bennett Hestmark [email protected]

Tribal resources:

Other resources may be available to tribes, please reach out to [email protected] as needed.

Support for local governments and community organizations

Commerce recognizes the vital contributions of local governments and community organizations in leading wildfire response, recovery, and long-term resilience efforts.

Program and contract managers will connect with grantees to:

Identify program disruptions

Provide flexibility on contract requirements where possible

Key contacts:

Local organizations and other partners: [email protected]

Current grantees: please contact your contract manager

Available funding:

Commerce has funding available to tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations for wildfire disaster relief and recovery. Support includes:

Emergency Rapid Response (ERR) Grants ($1+ million) Funds available to restore essential community lifelines like food, water, sewer, power, transportation, communication, and shelter. Eligible applicants: Local and Tribal governments

Broadband Emergency Funding ($2.1 million available) Repairs or replaces broadband infrastructure damaged by wildfire events. Contact: [email protected]

Traditional Emergency Funding ($7.1 million available) For repairing or reconstructing essential facilities and infrastructure such as roads, water systems, stormwater, and bridges. Eligible applicants: Local governments (Cities/Towns, Counties, Special Purpose Districts, and Quasi-municipal Organizations only) Eligible systems: Roads/streets, bridges, domestic water, sanitary sewer, stormwater, solid waste/recycling/organics Contact: [email protected]

