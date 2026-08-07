Washington Wildfire Emergency: Support and resources from the Department of Commerce

Washington is currently under a State of Emergency due to severe wildfires impacting communities across the state. We are aware that some people have lost their homes, hearts are breaking and communities are rallying to support and rebuild. Many communities are facing urgent needs. The Department of Commerce is committed to supporting people, communities, and partners through immediate response and long-term recovery efforts.
Are you or your household affected by the wildfires?
If you’re impacted by the wildfires, help may be available through your local Community Action Agency.
If you qualified for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in the current program year and live in one of the impacted counties, these agencies may be able to assist with:
- Energy and utility bills
- Temporary shelter or shelter vouchers
- Transportation, food, and other emergency needs
- Air purifiers in counties covered under the wildfire State of Emergency
- Weatherization and home repairs
If you are in Spokane County, the Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Resources page, which has the option of machine translation, is available.
These are agencies serving wildfire‑impacted regions:
Chelan‑Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC)
Serves: Chelan and Douglas Counties
Phone: 509‑662‑6156
Website: cdcac.org
Northwest Community Action Center
Serves: Yakima County, South
Phone: 509-865-7630
Northwest Community Action Center
North Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington
Serves: Adams, Grant, Yakima North
Phone: 509-248-6751
Website: oicofwa.org
Okanogan County Community Action Council (OCCAC)
Serves: Okanogan County
Phone: 509‑422‑4041
Website: occac.com
Rural Resources Community Action
Serves: Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln and Pend Oreille Counties
Phone: 509‑685‑6000
Website: RuralResources.org
Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP)
Serves: Spokane County
Phone: 509‑456‑7627
Website: SnapWa.org
Support for tribes
Commerce recognizes the sovereignty of tribes and their valuable partnership in leading wildfire response, recovery and long-term resilience efforts.
Key contacts:
- Office of Tribal Realations: [email protected]
- Tribal Technical Assistance Lead: Bennett Hestmark [email protected]
Tribal resources:
- Emergency Rapid Response Grants Program (ERR)
Application: ERR Grant Funding Request
Commerce contact: Nicole Patrick, [email protected]
- Tribal Climate Resilience Grant Program
Commerce contact: Kylie Avery, [email protected]
Other resources may be available to tribes, please reach out to [email protected] as needed.
Support for local governments and community organizations
Commerce recognizes the vital contributions of local governments and community organizations in leading wildfire response, recovery, and long-term resilience efforts.
Program and contract managers will connect with grantees to:
- Identify program disruptions
- Provide flexibility on contract requirements where possible
Key contacts:
- Local organizations and other partners: [email protected]
- Current grantees: please contact your contract manager
Available funding:
Commerce has funding available to tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations for wildfire disaster relief and recovery. Support includes:
- Emergency Rapid Response (ERR) Grants ($1+ million)
- Funds available to restore essential community lifelines like food, water, sewer, power, transportation, communication, and shelter.
- Eligible applicants: Local and Tribal governments
- Broadband Emergency Funding ($2.1 million available)
- Repairs or replaces broadband infrastructure damaged by wildfire events.
- Contact: [email protected]
- Traditional Emergency Funding ($7.1 million available)
- For repairing or reconstructing essential facilities and infrastructure such as roads, water systems, stormwater, and bridges.
- Eligible applicants: Local governments (Cities/Towns, Counties, Special Purpose Districts, and Quasi-municipal Organizations only)
- Eligible systems: Roads/streets, bridges, domestic water, sanitary sewer, stormwater, solid waste/recycling/organics
- Contact: [email protected]
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