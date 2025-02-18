From My Saddle: Seasons in Life

Change is the One Sure Thing

I’ve enjoyed 30 years publishing the Northwest Horse Source. It’s been a dream career, and I’m truly blessed to work in an industry I love. While it’s never been lucrative financially, it’s been rich in experience, friendships, travel, and more. From horse shows to horse expos, I’ve never lacked interesting things to do. I’ve owned some nice horses, ridden some nice horses, and learned from a variety of trainers. I’ve watched careers blossom in the horse industry and am amazed at all the great things I’ve done because of my career choice.

Sometimes life throws a curveball, and such has been the last several years. From my husband Mark’s stroke in 2014 to continued health problems that have taken a financial and emotional toll on us, we continue to look for new and creative ways to stay relevant in a fast-changing world. Reality set in this past year and I’ve taken on another job to help with the growing expenses. Rest assured my dream is to keep The Horse Source project alive. Of course, I thought I would be thinking about retirement at this stage of my life, but things change.

Horses ground me. Even when there’s no time to ride, the simple act of cleaning pens, grooming, and feeding gives me great pleasure. It’s relaxing and reminds me to slow down and stay in the present without worrying about the future. Putting one foot in front of the other is all I can manage some days, especially since I’m working outside the home now.

I’m grateful for my life experiences and lucky to have lived an interesting life. When times get tough, I’m reminded to be grateful. Here are just a few things I’m grateful for:

Loyal customers and readers

Ongoing support

New friends

Amazing NWHS team

Nice horses

Rich experiences

A supportive community

A career I love for over 30 years!

Life is forever changing but gratitude for what I have gets me through the tough times. While Colorado was one of my dreams, I will never forget all my friends back in the Northwest. Who knows? I may return someday with a little help!

One of my joys is the horse expos, and our February cover story gives details about the upcoming Idaho Horse Expo in April. Read about this adventure on page 6.

“Each day provides its own gifts.” – Marcus Aurelius

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.