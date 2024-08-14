Attention All Non-Profit Equine Related Organizations

TRIPLE CROWN® CARES PROGRAM

When your 501c3 organization becomes a member of Triple Crown Nutrition’s Cares Program, you benefit from our ongoing commitment to the equine industry.

We know Triple Crown customers care about their horses and are just as passionate about the clubs, associations and equine nonprofit organizations to which they belong. Our Cares Program gives you and Triple Crown a way to give back to the equine industry by supporting equine events, programs and activities.

Have your organization review these materials and send in the completed Triple Crown Cares Program Agreement form. Then simply collect and submit proofs of purchase from Triple Crown feed and forage bags. We’ll credit your group’s account until you need funds for an upcoming equine event or activity.

It’s easy and best of all, you can collect proofs of purchase from any Triple Crown customer and deposit them in your group’s account. The sooner you get started, the sooner you’ll have more dollars to put toward reaching the goals of your organization!

If you have any questions regarding the Triple Crown Cares Program, give us a call at 800-451-9916 or send Jessica Drexler an email at [email protected]. We look forward to working with you!

