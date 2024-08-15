Outbreak Alerts: August 14, 2024 West Nile Virus in San Joaquin County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown

Horse 1: 
Age: 9
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/25/2024
Clinical Signs: febrile, muscle fasciculations, ataxic, increased respiratory rate
Confirmation Date: 8/8/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

Comments: The fourth (4th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2024 was confirmed in San Joaquin County. On August 8, 2024, a vaccinated 9-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in San Joaquin County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The gelding is alive and recovering.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


