Traveling with Peace of Mind—Even When You Have Horses

A real-life reminder that preparation, community, and experience make all the difference when life doesn’t go as planned

Traveling when you have horses is never simple. There are always arrangements to make—feed preparation, clear instructions, emergency contacts, and the constant question of who’s going to handle things while you’re gone. Then there’s the cost, and the decision of whether to leave my husband home to manage things or hire a horse sitter.

Recently, I was faced with all of this at once. A death in the family, combined with starting a new part-time job, meant I had to make plans quickly so I could be there for my family during a difficult time. Emotionally drained, I didn’t have the energy to reinvent the wheel—I relied on what I’ve learned from years of traveling.

I know the routine. Stuff hay nets, plan for water delivery, prepare feed for my mini with Cushings and poor teeth, and make sure all the other critters—cat, dog, fish—are covered too. It’s especially important because my husband isn’t a horse person, so everything needs to be simple, clear, and ready to go. I check in frequently, just in case questions come up.

When everything is prepared ahead of time, it takes a huge weight off my shoulders. It allows me to be present with my family instead of worrying about what’s happening back home.

Before heading out, I made sure to prepare extra feed and plan ahead for my return. After a full day of travel, the last thing I wanted was to feel behind. Having those extra couple of days ready meant I could get chores done quickly, do the laundry, decompress, and get to bed early before my 4:00 AM start the next morning.

That kind of preparation makes all the difference.

There are great resources out there to help you think through emergency planning and travel preparation—I highly recommend taking the time to put a plan in place before you need it. (See my previous article for more ideas.)

Have you found a system that works well for you? I’d love to hear your suggestions. Being part of a community like Horse Source gives us a place to share ideas, ask questions, and learn from others who truly understand this lifestyle.

After a trip like this, there’s nothing better than coming home. Seeing my horses, giving them treats, brushing them, and just being present with them. Horses have a way of grounding us—they bring us back to what matters, especially after an emotional and stressful time away.

No matter how far we travel, it’s the horses that bring us home.

Quick Travel Prep Reminders

Prepare extra feed (at least 1–2 days ahead)

Keep instructions simple and visible

Have emergency contacts easily accessible

Check in, but don’t micromanage

Plan your return day ahead of time

More resources:

https://nwhorsesource.com/

https://www.coloradohorsesource.com/

https://horsesource.org/

https://horsesafetytips.com/