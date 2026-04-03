Raising Baby – Bringing Up a Young Horse Offers Exceptional Horse/Human Relationship

Two years ago, I purchased a weanling colt I named Augustus. “Gus” is now two and a half and will soon begin his formal training. Honestly though, he’s been in training since he came to me as an 8-month-old colt.

A Welsh Cob/Thoroughbred, he was bred by my friend Julie Murphy-Thornton from Oregon. I fell in love with him at his foal inspection and there was no turning back, even when I tried to talk myself out of taking on another horse (really!). I’m truly glad I brought him home.

There are many reasons breeding or buying a baby horse is a bad idea, but I’m not discussing those here. This is about how wonderful it can be.

Raising a young horse means you get to do things the way you think is best. I know all about Gus – he’s had great care from the start: immunizations, regular excellent hoof care, balanced diet, lots of turnout, and kind, fair handling.

He needs time when taught something new, but if I go slowly and let him think about it, he’s happily compliant. He’s aggressive towards dogs and a bit of a glutton (he’s half cob after all). Wheat and/or soy in his food give him diarrhea, and he needs to run – a lot!

He’s certainly not perfect—he’s a 2-year-old horse! We have lots of hard work ahead.

I’m part of Gus’s herd, and that’s something hard to earn with a horse who’s been sold a few times. Horses aren’t really that different than dogs. Their herd (or pack) is everything to them. Trust can be transferred, but so can mistrust, which creates serious problems in training.

Gus knows to yield to pressure, go forward, come when called, and stop and stand when asked. He ties well and picks up his feet easily. He trusts me, and he likes me. He runs to the fence when he sees me, is calm in my presence, and seeks to please.

And guess what? I like him too. I’m sure I’ll write more about Gus in upcoming issues. Stay tuned! [email protected]