Trail Savvy: Just Say Hello!

Greetings on the Trail Make the World a Friendlier Place

There’s a French saying: simple comme bonjour, which means “as simple as hello.” It’s a perfect reminder of how much a friendly greeting does, especially when you’re on the trail. Whether we’re riding horses, hiking, or biking, tossing out a quick hello or jambo to the folks you pass can make a big difference. Not only does it create a friendly vibe, but it can also be super helpful. Imagine that hiker you said hi to ends up being the one who helps Search and Rescue find you if you get into trouble. Being friendly comes in handy.

Saying hello isn’t just about being polite; it’s practical too. A cheerful shalom or aloha can break the ice and get conversations going. You can ask about trail conditions, water sources, or how far it is to the next junction or campsite. These little chats can help your horse get used to people and things on the trail, making the ride less stressful for everyone. When your horse understands that the Lycra-clad figure coming your way is just another person, not a scary monster, it helps them stay calm.

A simple greeting also changes how people see horse riders. Sometimes, we get a bad rap for being aloof or inconsiderate, but a warm howdy can show that we’re friendly and approachable. If we want to keep enjoying our trails and making new friends, we must be known as good trail partners. And it all starts with a friendly greeting.

While in California earlier this year, I noticed an addition to the standard trail markers. Below the usual multi-use-trail triangle was a square sticker with the words “Be Nice, Say Hi!” under a waving hand. It was brilliant. The standard “Share the Trail” triangle graphic is adequate but not engaging. It may communicate the need for other trail users to slow down or yield to horses, but it lacks any sense of community.

On the other hand, the “Be Nice, Say Hi!” campaign captures the essence of good trail etiquette in a simple and friendly way. The first part of the phrase—be nice—reminds us of the golden rule: treat others how you want to be treated. The second part—say hi—is a practical call to action. When we take a moment to greet one another, it changes and softens the whole interaction.

Being friendly and saying hello isn’t groundbreaking, but it has become surprisingly uncommon. Have you ever been out riding and someone greeted you with a genuine hello? It made you feel good and left a positive impression. We all like to be acknowledged; a simple greeting can do that. Conversely, it can be a bummer when your friendly hello is met with silence. But as Mother Teresa said, “Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.” Seeing greetings as little gifts helps us give them freely without expecting anything back. The joy comes from the act of giving itself.

Of course, there are times when you might want to avoid engaging. If someone on the trail makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, it’s okay to keep moving. You can pull out your phone or pretend you’re meeting a group just behind you. Safety comes first, and while most trail encounters are positive, it’s always good to stay aware.

For the most part, a friendly hola can turn a simple meeting into a positive experience. We often underestimate how much a quick greeting can brighten someone’s day. It costs nothing, yet it can lift the spirits of others and yourself. The ripple effect of this kindness can spread far beyond the trail, creating a culture of respect and goodwill among outdoor enthusiasts.

Think about the big picture. If we all try to say bonjour to even half the people we pass, we’d make the world a friendlier place. A genuine, in-person hello is more valuable than ever in our digital age, where face-to-face interactions are rare.

There are so many fun ways to greet each other, from a simple hello and hi there to the casual hey! Each has its vibe. Good day adds a touch of formality, while jambo or aloha bring a bit of global flavor. Shalom and namaste offer a deeper respect, while howdy and guten tag give a rustic or informal feel.

In the end, don’t underestimate the power of a simple hello. It’s a small gesture that can build connections, ease tensions, and make the trails a friendlier, more inclusive place.

For more of my thoughts on trail riding, camping with horses, and more, visit www.trailmeister.com—the largest horse trail guide in the world. Let’s make the trails better, one “hello” at a time.

Robert Eversole, ”the trail meister,” owns www.TrailMeister.com, the largest database of horse riding and camping areas in the U.S. with free trail and trailhead information, trail maps, and much more to help horse enthusiasts experience the joys of trail riding. Robert is a registered riding instructor with PATH International, a mounted search and rescue team member, and a U.S. Marine who has served on the board of the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (BCHW). He is enjoying his new career helping fellow trail riders stay found and safe on the trail. When not on the trail, The Trail Meister resides near Spokane, WA and teaches land navigation to a wide variety of outdoor groups across the nation. For North America’s largest horse trail and camping directory, trail tips, and more, visit www.TrailMeister.com.