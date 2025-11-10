New Documentary Explores the Issue of Horses in Need

Filmmaker Theresa Demarest’s exciting documentary feature “Throw Away Horses” made its world premiere in September 2025 at the Equus International Film Festival in Missoula, Montana.

The film follows stories of brave horses and the people working tirelessly to help save them, to educate owners and industry leaders, and to bring about community and governmental change.

The film also sheds light on the thousands of horses that get caught every year in a trap of human neglect, despair, and greed. From the racing industry to large and small breeders, down to the individual owner, when a horse is seen as merely a tool or commodity, there is little legal protection or resources for the unwanted horse.

“In the course of making this film, I have met racehorses, show horses, cutting horses, rodeo horses, working draft horses, ponies, “mean” horses, “dangerous” horses, kind horses, forgiving horses and more,” says Demarest. “I’ve met many types of horse owners: breeders, hoarders, rescuers, blue ribbon trophy-seekers, backyard horse pet owners, first time horse owners, stupid owners, clueless owners, smart intelligent and kind owners. I have met the gamut of those who take the time to learn the horse’s language, and those who don’t bother. I learned the natural consequences of both of those choices.”

Theresa Demarest is an award-winning musician/producer/independent filmmaker for Joshua Records, LLC in Portland, Oregon. Her last film, “Keiko: The Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy,” won many awards on the film festival circuit and was featured on Animal Planet.

Throw Away Horses is currently on its Film Festival run and will be released to the public early in 2026. For more information visit: throwawayhorses.com or visit their Facebook page to stay up to date on news.

NWHS Editor’s Review

This beautifully made film had me in tears within the first few minutes, but there was joy and optimism in the stories of strong, loving people who step up to rescue horses in need. The film features equines bound for slaughter or stuck in abusive situations who are misunderstood or physically in need who are saved by capable people with the resources to provide these animals with happy, healthy lives.

Although all horse lovers will enjoy and learn from this film, I highly recommend it to anyone who is new to horses and considering purchasing one for the first time, as it discusses in-depth the responsibilities and realities of horse ownership. – Kim Roe

