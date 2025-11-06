Help Us Celebrate 30 Years of The Northwest Horse Source!

Help us honor 30 years of The Northwest Horse Source—share how the magazine has touched your horse life.
In December 1995, we printed our first 12-page, black-and-white issue and handed out 1,000 copies. Thirty years later, our mission is the same: practical, trustworthy help for horse people across the Northwest—and now the Rockies, too. As we build our 30-Year Cover Package, we’d love to include your voice. Tell us how NWHS has intersected with your horse life: a clinic you found, a tip that helped, a business you met through our pages, or a memory that still makes you smile. Upload 1–3 photos if you’d like, and include captions/credits. Selected stories will appear in our December issue and online. Submit by (November 20th). Thank you for being part of our story.
Submit Your Story
This anniversary package is made possible by people like you. Want to support it? Become a 30-Year Sponsor → Email us today!
💰 30-Year Anniversary Sponsor Packages
|Level
|Price
|Key Inclusions
|Est. Value
|🥇 Gold
|$850
|Front cover sponsorship + inside feature article • 1400×400 banner • E-news banner • boosted Facebook post • thank-you mention
|$1,450
|🥈 Silver
|$295
|Logo in feature • 300×250 banner • email blast • boosted post
|$400
|🥉 Community
|$195
|Logo at end of article • online article sponsorship • directory listing
|$170
|🤎 Bronze
|$45
|Name in “30-Year Supporters” section • linked directory listing (If you already have a listing) • thank-you mention in E-newsletter
|$130
Thank you for being a part of this journey. I appreciate all of you and look forward to continued friendship. Listen as Karen discusses the past 30 years and encourages you to continue being a part of NWHS!
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.