The Marley Project joins the Seen Through Horses Campaign in May 2024

Join The Marley Project, Inc. in spreading awareness of the power of horses in mental health and personal growth during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Camden, SC – Horses have been incorporated into various human health and wellness services for many years, however involving horses within the context of mental health is relatively new. Horses can make a big difference for the mental health challenges so many people face and help them transform in a safe and powerful way. Mental health does not discriminate. It touches every person alive either personally or through a loved one. One in five people in the U.S. will be affected by mental illness in their life. Every 40 seconds, someone dies by suicide and depression is the number one cause of disability worldwide. Two-thirds of people with a mental illness never seek help, and of those who do, only about 50% find traditional talk therapy successful (NAMI, 2020).

A session with one of our rescue horses. Photo Courtesy JA Media Productions.

The good news is, we can begin to change these statistics. One solution that is making a profound difference is Equine Assisted Learning and we believe that services using horses should be available to everyone to make a much-needed difference for the mental health challenges so many in our world face. The Marley Project, Inc. is among 75 nonprofit organizations convening as benefactors in the Seen Through Horse Campaign, a peer-to-peer campaign launching May 1-31, 2024. Seen Through Horses is composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth.

“We have always looked for innovative ways of providing services with horses for our community,” explained Julianne Neal, Marley Project Executive Director. “Our core values include service to others, collaborations between horses and humans and empathy for others as our participants are self-empowered to serve as the authors of their own stories. From our equine rescue program to experiential learning for groups and individuals, we have personally seen the difference this work has made for so many people. We are so pleased to partner with all of the campaign partners and sponsors to further awareness about the power of horses for healing.”

The Seen Through Horses Campaign will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month from May 1-31, 2024, at a time when conversations around mental health will be elevated around the country.

Seen Through Horses Campaign is made possible by our Title Sponsor, Zoetis, and executive produced by Horses for Mental Health. In addition to our title sponsor and executive producer, premier partners supporting the campaign also include, The American Horse Council, American Psychological Association’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Films & Arts, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), and The HERD Institute.

The Marley Project is dedicated to realizing a world where all mental health needs are met – together. As we galvanize the equine and mental health sectors around one message, espoused at the same time, we encourage you to help us spread awareness of our cause and choose The Marley Project to support before and during the campaign, May 1-31, 2024 by visiting https://seenthroughhorses.raisely.com/t/the-marley-project-inc to become a fundraiser or make a one-time donation.

About The Marley Project

The Marley Project, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) dedicated to Equine Assisted Services including Equine Assisted Learning, Equine Rescue, and Equine Based Public Service projects. Our foundation provides and supports programs for Mental Health and Wellness, Equine Experiences through Arts and Literacy Integration and collaborations with local charity organizations. Funding donations to the non-profit provide services for those in need with discounted scholarships and learning programs for law enforcement, educators, caregivers and children. Contributions also support work with the rescue horses used in our programs and provide materials for our equine and community events. For more information, please visit https://themarleyproject.org.

About Seen Through Horses

Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses can make a much-needed difference for the mental health challenges so many in our world face. Seen Through Horses aims to convene a community, empower nonprofits, and share stories of transformation to illustrate the positive impacts of incorporating horses into mental health services and programs.

The campaign is composed of mental health and equine professionals who have dedicated their lives to supporting both horses and humans. Seen Through Horses Campaign is made possible by our Title Sponsor, Zoetis, and executive produced by Horses for Mental Health.

As we galvanize the equine and mental health sectors around one message, espoused at the same time, we encourage you to make a donation to support from May 1-31, 2024 by visiting horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign.