The 40th Annual Idaho Horse Expo is April 3 – 5, 2026

Expo Brings Top Clinicians and Trainers to the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho

Clinician John Baar is one of the top clinicians who can be seen at the Idaho Horse Expo. Photo by Isabel McSwain

The 40th Annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 3-5, 2026, at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. Horse lovers of all ages will want to attend this event. The Expo will feature internationally acclaimed clinicians and trainers as well as those more local to Idaho and the Northwest.

The featured clinician is Warwick Schiller of California. Other clinicians include John Baar, Tennessee, and Ron McLoughlin, Arizona.

The Idaho Horse Expo will also feature many local clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, horsemanship, trail obstacles, jumping, classical dressage, liberty and more.

Seminars will be held all three days featuring talks and presentations related to many horse-related subjects. Katherine Yriarte of Reno, Nevada will present a comprehensive display of bits and discuss how various bits affect horse performance. The Expo offers an awesome lineup in the Seminar Room all three days.

Photo by Lisa McLoughlin

The featured event all three days will be the breed showcase where different breeds of horses will perform to music and display the attributes of their breed. The much-loved and highly entertaining Friday Night Fiesta, highlighting the Escaramuza drill team, along with other local drill teams, is sure to thrill and entertain Expo attendees.

Back by popular demand is the Miss Rodeo Idaho and Royalty Fashion Show on Saturday afternoon. Visitors can meet Miss Rodeo Idaho and many other queens from rodeo courts who are from the region.

On Saturday evening the Saturday Night Extravaganza celebrates the Year of the Horse with Idaho Horses and riders doing musical routines and skits. Expo attendees will see dancing horses and some of the finest horses in the state. One of the highlights of the evening will be the Dueling Disciplines event featuring a dressage rider and a reiner.

Each day in the Main Arena, the Expo hosts Road to the Horse collegiate teams of three who will demonstrate their skills starting untrained colts. This judged challenge results with the top team receiving special recognition. The teams for 2026 will be New Mexico Junior College, Hobbs New Mexico, Colorado State University, and Treasure Valley Community College from Ontario Oregon. Another competition to watch is an obstacle challenge, which will be held on Saturday with buckles for winners of the classes.

The Expo will also have more than 100 vendors, so visitors can shop to their hearts’ content between improving their horsemanship at the clinics.

Photo by Carrie Sigglin

Stallion Alley will feature a variety of stallions standing in the area.

Kids Activities are always a hit, and the Breyer Stable Mate Horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day is always a favorite. There will also be stick horse activities and races, scavenger hunts, and an Easter “pony” hunt. Come meet the Boise State University mascot “Buster Bronco” on Saturday. Remember, children 10 and under get in free all three days! There might even be mutton busting and peewee rodeo events going on, as well as an opportunity to “ride a horse”.

On Sunday there will be an Easter Special Cowboy Church service with gospel music and a spiritual message and the finals for the Road to the Horse Challenge.

The Idaho Horse Expo organizers, sponsors, and participants hope to see you there! For more information contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or [email protected] www.idahohorseexpo.com.