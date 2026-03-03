American Horse Council Foundation Begins Work on 2028 National Economic Impact Study of the U.S. Horse Industry

McLean, Virginia

The American Horse Council Foundation (AHCF) today announced the launch of its next National Economic Impact Study of the U.S. horse industry, with findings expected to be released in 2028. This comprehensive study will build on AHCF’s long‑running series of benchmark reports, which have documented the industry’s contributions to jobs, economic growth, and tax revenues for more than three decades.

This national study is widely regarded as the definitive report on the size and scope of the U.S. equine industry because it is designed to capture every horse, from the backyard 4‑H pony and lesson barn string to elite show circuits and Kentucky Derby breeding farms, along with the full range of businesses that support them. By contrast, the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Census of Agriculture counts only horses kept on operations that meet the federal definition of a “farm,” excluding most boarding, training, and riding facilities and other nonfarm settings, and therefore omitting a large share of the nation’s horses and their economic impact.

Since the first national economic impact study in the 1990s, the AHCF has periodically updated its data to provide policymakers, industry leaders, and the public with an authoritative picture of the horse industry’s footprint. The most recent study, released in 2023, found that the U.S. equine industry added 177 billion dollars in total value to the economy and supported 2.2 million jobs, underscoring its role as a robust “horse‑powered” economic engine across rural and urban communities alike.

“The AHCF’s National Economic Impact Study of the U.S. Horse Industry is a critical and pivotal undertaking that happens every five years to provide real data on the entire horse industry,” said Tom O’Mara, President of US Equestrian and member of the American Horse Council Board of Trustees. “It has become the de facto information source for so many equine stakeholders and has assisted the industry in countless ways since its inception. This study is also a great opportunity for organizations to recognize the need for this information and plan to assist the AHCF financially so that we can ensure its completion and release. And because it is already such a major undertaking, it may be the only time that equine organizations, local and state governments, and chambers of commerce can efficiently piggyback on the work and commission carve‑out studies tailored to their own needs.”

O’Mara emphasized that early notice of the study allows potential partners to budget for both core support and customized analyses that serve their specific constituencies.

“Our Economic Impact Study, with its extensive data, has long been considered the gold standard for understanding the size and scope of the U.S. horse industry,” said Julie Broadway, President of the American Horse Council and the AHC Foundation. “These numbers do more than count horses: they provide context that helps industry stakeholders, public officials, and business leaders make informed decisions about investments, land use, infrastructure, and policies that affect horses and the people who depend on them.”

The upcoming 2028 study will update national and state‑level data and is expected to further expand on emerging areas of interest identified in 2023, including employment by job type, numbers of stables and equine facilities, and information on trade, tariffs, and international horse movement. The study will again draw on state‑of‑the‑art economic modeling to quantify the direct, indirect, and induced impacts of horse ownership, competition, racing, recreation, traditional work, equine‑assisted services, rescues, and related segments of the industry.

Work on the 2028 study will proceed in several phases, beginning with selection of a research partner in 2026 and followed by fundraising, survey and model design, data collection, and analysis. As with prior studies, AHCF will seek broad participation from horse owners, industry suppliers, racetracks, show organizers, service providers, and other stakeholders to ensure robust, representative data.

Funding for the project will come from American Horse Council members, state horse councils, breed and discipline organizations, corporate sponsors, and individual horse enthusiasts. In addition to the national report, the study is expected to support state‑ and sector‑specific breakout reports where local partners elect to underwrite more detailed analysis.

The final 2028 National Economic Impact Study will include a full technical report and an executive summary written in clear, non‑technical language for a broad audience. The report will feature maps, charts, and tables that illustrate the scope of the industry and will be used to educate the public, the media, and elected officials in Congress and state legislatures about the industry’s economic size, impact, and importance.

For more information about the upcoming 2028 National Economic Impact Study or opportunities to support the project, please contact: [email protected]

