Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue 3-Day Operations/Awareness Course – June 6-8, 2025 in Grand Ronde, Oregon

by
Home » Blog » Articles » Horse Safety

This intense training will show you the proper was to respond and prepare for large animal emergencies. The TLAER training courses introduces the latest concepts, techniques, procedures and equipment being used today – to learn to work together on a scene and build a great incident action plan, then extricate the animal safely for both the animal and responders. All who attend the whole course will receive a certificate of completion.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/technical-large-animal-emergency-rescue-3-day-operations-awareness-course


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners