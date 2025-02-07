Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue 3-Day Operations/Awareness Course – June 6-8, 2025 in Grand Ronde, Oregon

This intense training will show you the proper was to respond and prepare for large animal emergencies. The TLAER training courses introduces the latest concepts, techniques, procedures and equipment being used today – to learn to work together on a scene and build a great incident action plan, then extricate the animal safely for both the animal and responders. All who attend the whole course will receive a certificate of completion.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/technical-large-animal-emergency-rescue-3-day-operations-awareness-course

