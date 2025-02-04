Cover Story: Idaho Horse Expo Returns April 4-6, 2025

Idaho Expo Brings Top Clinicians, Trainers, Entertainment, and Shopping to the Ford Idaho Horse Park

As we head into February the days are getting a little longer and those extra minutes of sun make it easier to imagine spring, warmer temperatures, and horse activities. Time to get off the ranch, get inspired, and have some fun at the Idaho Horse Expo.

The Idaho Horse Council is once again planning a fabulous lineup of activities, education, entertainment, and shopping at the Idaho Horse Expo April 4-6. This is the 39th annual expo and will be held at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa.

This year’s featured clinician is the highly respected trainer Ken McNabb, of Lovell Wyoming. McNabb grew up in a traditional ranching family in the mountains of Wyoming and knew from a young age that he wanted to help others gain knowledge and confidence to achieve a new level of horsemanship. Ken creates a unique environment where each horse is trained using gentle methods and riders are coached to become their personal best. His friendly personality, way of speaking, and straightforward methods make him a highly sought-after clinician.

Other well-known clinicians include Shamus Haws (Utah), Eddie Landry (Washington) and Ruben Villasenor (Washington). The Idaho Horse Expo will also feature many local Idaho clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, horsemanship, trail obstacles, jumping, classical dressage, and more.

Seminars will be held all three days with varied talks and presentations. Jim Masterson of the Masterson Method will teach his equine body work techniques and Ifa Simmonds with Equine Rider Fitness will give demonstrations and talks. Lizzie Gunther (Kentucky) will discuss mental health and how horses can offer therapy to humans.

Featured events on all three days include the breed showcase where five different breeds of horses will perform to music and display the attributes of their breed. The Friday Night Fiesta will highlight Spanish breeds and the Escaramuza Drill Team, and Saturday evening there will be a variety show celebrating Idaho horses and riders in musical routines and skits. Interested in learning about working equitation? Come see what this is about and watch talented riders and horses perform.

Each day in the Main Arena the popular “Road to the Horse” competition returns. In this challenge collegiate teams of three will demonstrate their skills in starting colts. The top team receives special recognition. This year’s teams are New Mexico Jr. College, Colorado State University, and Asbury University (Kentucky). Other competitions include an obstacle course challenge held on Saturday and a cattle dog trial competition on Sunday.

The expo will have over 100 vendors, featuring all kinds of ranch and equestrian gear for those who love to shop. Kid’s activities are always a hit and include a Breyer Stable Mate Horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day. Children also enjoy stick horse races and scavenger hunts. Kids 12 and under get in free all three days!

On Sunday there will be cowboy church presented by Wade Black and cowboy gospel music by Kevin Hensen and Butch Mowdy.

With so many great clinicians, presenters, activities, and competitions, you don’t want to miss this year’s Idaho Horse Expo! Grab a friend or two and plan on a fun and educational long weekend.

Learn more at www.idahohorseexpo.com

For more information contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or [email protected]

For more information on Ken McNabb visit www.kenmcnabb.com

