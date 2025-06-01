Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Summer Schooling Show – June 28, 2025 – Olympia, WA

Come out for a fun day in the dirt showing for our judge. Brush up on your showing skills for other upcoming shows you may be attending or come for the fun, food, and prizes. Register online by visiting our website, www.flyingmstables.com Printable show flyer, registration form and show rules can all be found there.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/summer-schooling-show


