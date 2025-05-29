New & Noteworthy: Get Ready for Hay Season: Forage Course Helps You Feed Smarter

By Nicole Weidner, Equine Guelph

Hay season is just around the corner, making this the perfect time for horse owners to cultivate their forage knowledge. Equine Guelph is offering its popular Introduction to Forage short course May 5–16, 2025. This two-week, fully online course is a must for anyone looking to understand how to evaluate hay or boost their pasture productivity—important skills that can result in a more cost-effective feeding program for their herd.

Whether you grow your own hay or use a supplier, knowing what you’re feeding is key to your horse’s health. This course gives you practical tools to make informed decisions about hay quality, pasture use, and overall forage management. Learn how to assess hay visually or through lab testing, and how to manage your pasture for optimal longevity this year. The course requires only 5–10 hours per week, and you can log in whenever it suits your schedule.

Register now and reap the benefits of your new knowledge when that hay harvest arrives! Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ center at the University of Guelph in Canada. Visit www.equineguelph.ca for more information.

