Struggling to See Results from Your Advertising? Discover 6 Proven Ways to Get Better Returns

Maximize your brand exposure with these affordable, high-impact strategies tailored for equine businesses

Advertising is a necessary endeavor for any business—but knowing the right place to advertise can be your biggest challenge. If you’re already advertising with us, fantastic! Your participation in our platform can yield meaningful results. If not, here are some proven strategies to help you get more from your marketing investment.

At The Northwest Horse Source, we’re a trusted brand with over 30 years of service in the horse industry. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to boost an existing campaign, these tips can make a real difference:

1) Get Featured with a Company/Organization Profile

If you haven’t taken advantage of this, now’s the time. It’s free and only takes a few minutes to complete this form:

👉 Submit Your Business Profile

2) Share Your Expertise in an Article

Build credibility by contributing content in your area of expertise. Thought leadership builds trust and visibility.

👉 View Submission Guidelines

3) Add a Web Banner Ad for Only $80/Month

Our 300×250 web banners appear on thousands of pages and rotate as pop-ups—offering major bang for your buck. Pair with your digital magazine ad for even more reach!

4) Join the Directory – Only $90/Year

With over 1,900 current members, this powerful listing gives you visibility across three websites and costs less than $8/month.

👉 Add Your Listing

5) Participate in Our Member Coupon Program

There’s no cost other than offering a customer discount. Participation includes over $150 in free advertising each month your coupon runs.

👉 Join the Program

6) Feature Your Business on the Magazine Cover

Want to grow fast? A cover feature in our digital edition is one of the most impactful ways to build your brand.

👉 Explore Cover Options

These are six highly effective and affordable ways to grow your business with us. If you’re not getting the response you want, let’s collaborate on a plan that aligns with your goals and respects your budget.

Thank you for being a part of The Northwest Horse Source—whether as a reader, advertiser, or contributor. We truly value our relationship with you and look forward to helping your business thrive.

Let me know if we can help. Email [email protected].

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.