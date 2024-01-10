Gain New Leads Through Our Membership Program

NWHS Member Benefit Program Offers Big Benefits for Program Sponsors!

Targeting the right market is one of the biggest concerns for business owners. We’ve helped solve this problem with our Member Benefits Program. By offering a coupon discount on select products and services to our membership, you get access to a qualified list of people who are more likely to use your products. We’ve carefully chosen your company based on the requests for products we get from our readers.

Here’s why you should join our program –

Our members are loyal brand lovers. They love the magazine, the website, and our content. They believe our advertisers and sponsors have quality products and services. They also expect Northwest and Colorado Horse Source to deliver quality. Here’s what you get for offering member coupons:

1. All our Member Sponsors get a FREE Business Directory listing for one year. ($165/annual value)

2. Don’t Delay, sign up today: Spots are filling up fast! Your only cost is the discount that you offered to our members. This is exclusive and simple to do. Contact us today so we can reserve your month. All we need is your offer, an image, and your coupon code. Hurry as we’re filling up the year fast!

3. Free Facebook Post: We schedule a post about your coupon during the month you’re scheduled. ($95 value)

It’s simple! We bring you quality leads as you get advertising and exposure on our website. Don’t delay, call (360) 332-5579 or email today and we’ll get this going for you!

Our goal is to offer 3 different products or services each month: Here’s what we’re looking for:

1) Feed or Supplement

2) Grooming Product

3) Tack/Gear

4) Equine related service such as training or specialty care

In addition each item could have a link to an article on how product is used.

Thank you in advance for considering our membership program. We appreciate you giving us the opportunity to send you qualified leads.

Warmly, Karen

