Gain New Leads Through Our Membership Program

NWHS Member Benefit Program Offers Big Benefits for Program Sponsors!
Targeting the right market is one of the biggest concerns for business owners. We’ve helped solve this problem with our Member Benefits Program. By offering a coupon discount on select products and services to our membership, you get access to a qualified list of people who are more likely to use your products. We’ve carefully chosen your company based on the requests for products we get from our readers.
Here’s why you should join our program –
Our members are loyal brand lovers. They love the magazine, the website, and our content. They believe our advertisers and sponsors have quality products and services. They also expect Northwest and Colorado Horse Source to deliver quality. Here’s what you get for offering member coupons:
1. All our Member Sponsors get a FREE Business Directory listing for one year. ($165/annual value)
2. Don’t Delay, sign up today: Spots are filling up fast! Your only cost is the discount that you offered to our members. This is exclusive and simple to do. Contact us today so we can reserve your month. All we need is your offer, an image, and your coupon code. Hurry as we’re filling up the year fast!
3. Free Facebook Post: We schedule a post about your coupon during the month you’re scheduled. ($95 value)
It’s simple! We bring you quality leads as you get advertising and exposure on our website. Don’t delay, call (360) 332-5579 or email today and we’ll get this going for you!
Our goal is to offer 3 different products or services each month: Here’s what we’re looking for:
1) Feed or Supplement
2) Grooming Product
3) Tack/Gear
4) Equine related service such as training or specialty care
In addition each item could have a link to an article on how product is used.
Thank you in advance for considering our membership program. We appreciate you giving us the opportunity to send you qualified leads.
Warmly, Karen
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.