Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

New & Noteworthy: Book of Barn Hacks Makes Life Easier Around the Barn

by
Home » Blog » Articles » Equestrian Lifestyle
Book of Barn Hacks
Image Courtesy Riders of a Certain Age™

Riders of a Certain Age is excited to announce the release of The Riders of a Certain Age Book of Barn Hacks. This 120-page, digest-sized book is filled with over 1000 ideas to make life easier around the barn and better for your horses. It focuses on practical techniques for organization, money-saving tips, and simple solutions for common chores. The “easy-to-find-what-you’re-looking-for” format includes hacks for tack rooms and stalls, feeding, fly control, trailering, storage, and safety. Full-color illustrations highlight DIY projects for mounting blocks, efficient hay feeders, and blanket storage.

Written by Fran Severn, the award-winning author of Riders of a Certain Age: Your Guide to Loving Horses Mid-Life and Beyond, The Book of Barn Hacks is the result of years of collecting ideas from social media sites, magazine archives, YouTube, other riders, and personal experience.

The Riders of a Certain Age Book of Barn Hacks is available from www.bookofbarnhacks.com or www.ridersofacertainage.com. Fran can be reached at fran@ridersofacertainage.com.

See this article in the April 2025 Online Digital Edition:

April 2025


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners