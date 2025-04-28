New & Noteworthy: Book of Barn Hacks Makes Life Easier Around the Barn

Riders of a Certain Age™ is excited to announce the release of The Riders of a Certain Age Book of Barn Hacks. This 120-page, digest-sized book is filled with over 1000 ideas to make life easier around the barn and better for your horses. It focuses on practical techniques for organization, money-saving tips, and simple solutions for common chores. The “easy-to-find-what-you’re-looking-for” format includes hacks for tack rooms and stalls, feeding, fly control, trailering, storage, and safety. Full-color illustrations highlight DIY projects for mounting blocks, efficient hay feeders, and blanket storage.

Written by Fran Severn, the award-winning author of Riders of a Certain Age: Your Guide to Loving Horses Mid-Life and Beyond, The Book of Barn Hacks is the result of years of collecting ideas from social media sites, magazine archives, YouTube, other riders, and personal experience.

The Riders of a Certain Age Book of Barn Hacks is available from www.bookofbarnhacks.com or www.ridersofacertainage.com. Fran can be reached at fran@ridersofacertainage.com.

See this article in the April 2025 Online Digital Edition:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.