Spring Skin Problems Every Horse Owner Knows

There are a lot of things to love about spring. Longer rides, greener pastures, warmer weather. But keeping horses clean this time of year? That’s another story.

Between mud, rain, shedding coats, sweat, and insects, spring can be rough on a horse’s skin. It sometimes feels like you finally get one patch of grime cleaned up only to discover another scab, rub, or irritated spot underneath all that winter hair.

I think most horse owners have had at least one spring where they spent more time battling mud and skin issues than actually riding.

Why Spring Creates So Many Skin Problems

This time of year creates the perfect environment for irritation.

Heavy coats trap moisture, dirt, sweat, and bacteria close to the skin while warmer temperatures and wet weather make it harder for everything to dry out properly. Add insects into the mix and suddenly horses are itchy, uncomfortable, and constantly rubbing on fences or stalls.

And because some horses are still shedding heavily, it’s easy for skin problems to hide underneath all that loose hair until they become more noticeable.

Grooming Matters More Than Ever

Spring grooming isn’t just about appearance. It’s really part of basic skin care.

Deep currying helps loosen dirt, dead skin, and shedding hair while improving circulation. And honestly, this is the time of year when consistency makes a huge difference.

If you have access to a grooming vacuum, even better. They do an incredible job pulling dirt and loose hair out of thick coats, especially on horses that seem determined to hold onto winter hair until July.

It’s also a good time to regularly check horses for:

Scabs

Ticks

Rain rot

Irritated skin

Bug bites

Rub marks

Catching small issues early is much easier than trying to fix them later.

Bathing Can Help — If You Prep Properly

Warm weather finally makes bathing practical again, and a good bath can do wonders for a horse that’s itchy, sweaty, and covered in mud.

Before bathing, it helps to thoroughly curry the coat first to loosen dirt and dead hair. Otherwise you can end up trapping grime against the skin instead of removing it.

Many horse owners also like herbal shampoos during spring because ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree, eucalyptus, lavender, and calendula may help soothe irritated skin while supporting healthy skin condition.

And honestly, sometimes a clean horse just feels better mentally too.

Some Horses Need Extra Support

Certain horses seem especially sensitive during spring.

Older horses, horses with heavy coats, or horses prone to skin irritation often need a little more maintenance this time of year. Insect sensitivity, constant moisture, and lingering mud can quickly create small problems that turn into bigger ones if ignored.

Touch-up sprays, salves, and regular spot cleaning between baths can help keep things manageable without overbathing the horse.

Because let’s be honest — in spring, staying completely clean for more than fifteen minutes is usually unrealistic anyway.

Small Routines Make a Big Difference

One thing I’ve learned is that spring skin care works best when it becomes part of your regular routine instead of a once-a-week deep cleaning marathon.

A little extra grooming, paying attention to small changes, and staying ahead of irritation usually saves time in the long run.

And while spring mud season may never fully disappear, helping horses stay comfortable through it definitely makes the season a lot more enjoyable for everybody.