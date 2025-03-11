Spring Ride, Dessert Auction! – April 12, 2025 – Sumas, WA

Join us for a Spring ride/dessert auction at Bryce creek horse camp, 9635 heady road, Sumas on Saturday, April 12, 2025!.

First riders out at 10am. Trail will be flagged. Potluck, please bring a dish to share and be sure to leave it at the gazebo before you go riding. Dessert auction after lunch.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/spring-ride-dessert-auction

