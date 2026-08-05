RE: Silver Spurs Equine, LLC and its wholly owned Subsidiary Equine Dreaming are consolidating all operations back to its Arizona breeding facility.

Silver Spurs Equine, LLC and its wholly owned Subsidiary Equine Dreaming are consolidating all operations back to its Arizona breeding facility.

In 2017, Silver Spurs Equine, LLC (Silver Spurs) purchased its second breeding facility in Purcell, Oklahoma, for the express purpose of having a location where the majority of horse buyers went to purchase a horse. This was a very difficult decision for Michelle and Michael Miola, the owners of Silver Spurs, because this meant moving all of their mares to Oklahoma, and consequently, having their mares foal out in Oklahoma. Having mares and babies on their ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona, meant everything to them. They love their mares and being actively involved in foaling out and working with their annual foal crop, but for the good of the ranch, they reluctantly decided to move all breeding and foaling operations to Silver Spurs-Oklahoma. For the next nine and a half years, Silver Spurs-Oklahoma thrived with buyers coming to purchase its foal crop. But times change. Thanks to Silver Spurs’ reputation for breeding Quarter Horses of distinction, today the vast majority of Silver Spurs’ annual foal crop is purchased over the internet and by telephone. Therefore, maintaining its Oklahoma breeding facility is no longer required, and the Miolas are extremely excited to have their stallions, mares and babies reunited with them back home in Arizona.

Says Michael Miola, “Over the next few months, Silver Spurs-Oklahoma will be winding down operations. The mares will be moved back to Arizona in October, and the beautiful Oklahoma breeding and training facility will be sold to a very lucky trainer or breeder.”

About Silver Spurs Equine:

Silver Spurs Equine and its subsidiary, Equine Dreaming, is owned by Michael and Michelle Miola. The Miolas established Silver Spurs Equine in 2005 and quickly rose to prominence in the breeding industry, becoming known for owning and standing some of the most notable world-champion Quarter Horses in the western performance horse industry. Today, Silver Spurs Equine is the largest privately owned breeding facility in the United States and continues to stand world-class stallions and produce outstanding performance horses. Its most recent accolade includes being named the 2025 National Reining Horse Association Top Breeder.

Learn more about Silver Spurs Equine at www.silverspursequine.com and Equine Dreaming at www.equine-dreaming.com.