40,000 Acres of Grazing Land Lost: Warm Springs Animal Relief Effort Underway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Warm Springs Animal Relief Fund Launched Following Devastating Bench Fire

Community Coalition Aims to Raise $15,000 for Hay, Feed, and Animal Recovery Efforts

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. – July 30, 2026 – A coalition of animal welfare organizations, veterinarians, and community partners has launched the Warm Springs Animal Relief Fund to support animals affected by the recent Bench Fire and the extensive loss of grazing land across the Warm Springs area.

The fundraising effort grew from conversations with local residents and animal owners impacted by the fire, including the owner of a horse named Feather, who suffered burn injuries during the wildfire. While community members initially were looking to help Feather specifically, his owner asked that support be directed toward the broader needs facing animals throughout the community.

As organizers connected with residents, rescue groups, and veterinary professionals, it became clear that the fire’s impact extends far beyond any one animal.

The Bench Fire has already destroyed an estimated 40,000 acres of grazing land, creating immediate challenges for horses, livestock, companion animals, and wildlife. The loss of forage is expected to have lasting consequences, particularly as the region prepares for winter.

“Feather’s story opened our eyes to a much bigger need,” said Cyndi Davis of 3 Sisters Equine Refuge. “His owner felt strongly that any support should benefit the broader community. As we learned more about the scale of the loss, we realized this effort needed to focus on helping as many animals and families as possible.”

The campaign aims to raise $15,000 to purchase and transport hay, grain, supplements, salt blocks, veterinary supplies, and other essential resources needed to support animals affected by the fire and the loss of grazing lands.

Funds will help support:

Horses and livestock affected by the fire

Companion animals displaced or impacted by the disaster

Feed and hay needs resulting from grazing losses

Wildlife and other animals impacted by habitat destruction

Emergency animal care supplies and recovery resources

A growing coalition of organizations has joined the effort, including:

The following community partners are also assisting with collection, donation, and distribution efforts:

Bend Equine has agreed to serve as a donation drop point in Bend – their address is:

19121 Couch Market Rd

Oregon Feed & Irrigation is accepting donations for grain, supplements, salt licks, and other animal-care supplies in Redmond – their address is:

2215 NW 6th St

Rags to Rescue Sanctuary will serve as a donation drop point in Sisters – their address is:

67905 Cloverdale Road

In addition, CAMP (Companion Animal Medical Project) of Bend is collecting food and supplies for cats and dogs affected by the fire.

“Wildfires leave lasting impacts long after the flames are extinguished,” Davis said. “The loss of grazing land, habitat, and resources will be felt for many months. This is an opportunity for people throughout Central Oregon and beyond to come together and help ensure that animals and the people who care for them have the support they need during recovery.”

How to Help

Community members can support the effort by donating, sharing the campaign, or contributing feed and animal-care supplies through participating community partners.

Fundraiser Link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/warm-springs-animal-relief-fund