Shyloh Chelsea – Durango’s Newest Men’s Boot

The new men’s Shyloh Chelsea by Durango boots redefine modern Western style with a sharp, fashion-forward attitude. This silhouette blends rugged performance with elevated design, crafted from rich full-grain leather in a rich finish that transitions effortlessly from day to night. (Offered in Black Onyx, Roasted Chestnut and Distressed Brown $125.50)
A streamlined square toe and sculpted 1½” rocker heel create a confident, contemporary profile, while elastic gore panels deliver classic Chelsea convenience with a secure, flexible fit. Inside, breathable mesh lining and the Durango® Advanced Comfort System Footbed™ provide lasting comfort without compromising style.
Engineered for durability as much as design, the boot features a fiberglass shank and reinforced construction built to withstand daily wear. A slip-resisting rubber outsole anchors the look with dependable traction, making this Chelsea both polished and practical.
Refined, resilient, and versatile, it is designed to move seamlessly through any setting.
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