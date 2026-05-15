Shyloh Chelsea – Durango’s Newest Men’s Boot

The new men’s Shyloh Chelsea by Durango boots redefine modern Western style with a sharp, fashion-forward attitude. This silhouette blends rugged performance with elevated design, crafted from rich full-grain leather in a rich finish that transitions effortlessly from day to night. (Offered in Black Onyx, Roasted Chestnut and Distressed Brown $125.50)

A streamlined square toe and sculpted 1½” rocker heel create a confident, contemporary profile, while elastic gore panels deliver classic Chelsea convenience with a secure, flexible fit. Inside, breathable mesh lining and the Durango® Advanced Comfort System Footbed™ provide lasting comfort without compromising style.

Engineered for durability as much as design, the boot features a fiberglass shank and reinforced construction built to withstand daily wear. A slip-resisting rubber outsole anchors the look with dependable traction, making this Chelsea both polished and practical.

Refined, resilient, and versatile, it is designed to move seamlessly through any setting.