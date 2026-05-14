Durango® Boots Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Limited-Edition

“The New RebelTM Boots are Designed to Celebrate Patriotism through Hard Work, American Pride and Western GritAmerica 250” Collection
NELSONVILLE, OH (May 7, 2026) – Durango® Boots, a leader in Western footwear, proudly
commemorates the United States’ 250th anniversary with the launch of the America 250 Collection –
limited-edition styles built on the brand’s popular RebelTM and Lady RebelTM silhouettes. Featuring
patriotic details and 1776-inspired design elements, these boots honor the nation’s spirit and are coined
with the tagline “built for the red, white and you.” The new 250 boots will feature a special hangtag that
commemorates the anniversary and includes a golden bottle opener key chain that is attached to each
boot. Learn more about this collection here – https://youtu.be/pgxZ-Au2L2M?si=Ee0IUo3vxildhuAO. The
America 250 boot will be available at select retailers and online at
https://durangoboots.com/pages/america-250.
“The America 250 Collection is a tribute to the legacy of the
American West and the patriotism that unites us,” said Erin
DeLong, Marketing Director for Durango® Boots. “From the
ranch to the rodeo to everyday life, these boots embody
independence, heritage, and the hardworking spirit that
defines America.”
Men’s RebelTM “America 250” (DDB0566) Briar Pitstop 11″
Western Boot
Designed for rugged durability and comfort, the Men’s
RebelTM America 250 Boot captures authentic Western style
with a bold patriotic twist. Crafted from distressed full-grain
leather, this 11-inch boot features flag-inspired shaft details
and 1776 accents that celebrate America’s
semiquincentennial milestone. Key features include:
● Distressed full-grain leather for a broken-in look and
feel
● Air mesh lining for breathability
● Durango® X-Pand SystemTM for a flexible, easy-on fit
● Durango® Advanced Comfort System (ACS)
FootbedTM with InsulKulTM technology for temperature moderation and cushioning
● Cushion flex insole and fiberglass shank for added support
● EVA midsole with abrasion-resisting translucent rubber outsole for traction and longevity
● Rolled shank area
● Double-row sole stitch, 1 1⁄2” rocker heel, and square toe for classic Western appeal
Women’s Lady RebelTM “America 250” (DRD0520) Filly Brown 10″ Western Boot
The Women’s Lady RebelTM America 250 Boot blends iconic Western craftsmanship with feminine style
and patriotic flair. Made from distressed full-grain leather, this 10-inch boot includes elegant American
flag accents and commemorative 1776 details. Key features include:
● Distressed full-grain leather construction for durability and
comfort
● Air mesh lining for cooling airflow
● Durango® X-Pand SystemTM for an adaptive fit
● Durango® ACS FootbedTM with InsulKulTM for cushioned,
temperature-regulated comfort
● Cushion flex insole and fiberglass shank for stability
● EVA midsole and abrasion-resisting translucent rubber outsole
for all-day performance
● Rolled shank area
● Double-row sole stitch, 1 1⁄4” rocker heel, and square toe for a
sleek, timeless finish
About Durango®
Founded in 1966, Durango
® Bootsmanufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion
footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky BrandsTM, a publicly traded company on
NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com.
https://www.youtube.com/user/DurangoBoot, https://www.instagram.com/durangoboots;
https://www.facebook.com/durangoboot
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.