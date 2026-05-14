Durango® Boots Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Limited-Edition

“The New RebelTM Boots are Designed to Celebrate Patriotism through Hard Work, American Pride and Western GritAmerica 250” Collection

NELSONVILLE, OH (May 7, 2026) – Durango® Boots, a leader in Western footwear, proudly

commemorates the United States’ 250th anniversary with the launch of the America 250 Collection –

limited-edition styles built on the brand’s popular RebelTM and Lady RebelTM silhouettes. Featuring

patriotic details and 1776-inspired design elements, these boots honor the nation’s spirit and are coined

with the tagline “built for the red, white and you.” The new 250 boots will feature a special hangtag that

commemorates the anniversary and includes a golden bottle opener key chain that is attached to each

boot. Learn more about this collection here – https://youtu.be/pgxZ-Au2L2M?si=Ee0IUo3vxildhuAO. The

America 250 boot will be available at select retailers and online at

https://durangoboots.com/pages/america-250.

“The America 250 Collection is a tribute to the legacy of the

American West and the patriotism that unites us,” said Erin

DeLong, Marketing Director for Durango® Boots. “From the

ranch to the rodeo to everyday life, these boots embody

independence, heritage, and the hardworking spirit that

defines America.”



Men’s RebelTM “America 250” (DDB0566) Briar Pitstop 11″

Western Boot

Designed for rugged durability and comfort, the Men’s

RebelTM America 250 Boot captures authentic Western style

with a bold patriotic twist. Crafted from distressed full-grain

leather, this 11-inch boot features flag-inspired shaft details

and 1776 accents that celebrate America’s

semiquincentennial milestone. Key features include:

● Distressed full-grain leather for a broken-in look and

feel

● Air mesh lining for breathability

● Durango® X-Pand SystemTM for a flexible, easy-on fit

● Durango® Advanced Comfort System (ACS)

FootbedTM with InsulKulTM technology for temperature moderation and cushioning

● Cushion flex insole and fiberglass shank for added support

● EVA midsole with abrasion-resisting translucent rubber outsole for traction and longevity

● Rolled shank area

● Double-row sole stitch, 1 1⁄2” rocker heel, and square toe for classic Western appeal

Women’s Lady RebelTM “America 250” (DRD0520) Filly Brown 10″ Western Boot

The Women’s Lady RebelTM America 250 Boot blends iconic Western craftsmanship with feminine style

and patriotic flair. Made from distressed full-grain leather, this 10-inch boot includes elegant American

flag accents and commemorative 1776 details. Key features include:

● Distressed full-grain leather construction for durability and

comfort

● Air mesh lining for cooling airflow

● Durango® X-Pand SystemTM for an adaptive fit

● Durango® ACS FootbedTM with InsulKulTM for cushioned,

temperature-regulated comfort

● Cushion flex insole and fiberglass shank for stability

● EVA midsole and abrasion-resisting translucent rubber outsole

for all-day performance

● Rolled shank area

● Double-row sole stitch, 1 1⁄4” rocker heel, and square toe for a

sleek, timeless finish

About Durango®

Founded in 1966, Durango

® Bootsmanufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion

footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky BrandsTM, a publicly traded company on

NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com.

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