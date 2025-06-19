Reward Based Riding mini Clinic – June 21, 2025 -Corvallis, Oregon

Would you like your horse to be light and responsive under saddle? Learn how to motivate your horse and reduce conflict. Enhance communication with your horse, increase precision and create lightness to your cues. This is a low key relaxed event. $55./horse



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/reward-based-riding-mini-clinic

