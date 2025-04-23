Resilience & Self-Regulation: 1-Day Mindfulness With Horses Workshop – September 13th, 2025 – Bellingham, WA

As women over 40, you often face relentless stress and burnout for simply being a master of “all the things”. It can leave you feeling depleted, and that’s why we created this program. This summer, we invite you to join us for a one-day, equine‑assisted mindfulness-based stress management program. This simple program empowers you reclaim your resilience and regain your well‑being. The experience itself is designed with practical, evidence‑based tools—combining mindful practices and the natural biofeedback of horses.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/resilience-self-regulation-1-day-mindfulness-with-horses-workshop

