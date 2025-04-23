Media Barn: New in Books – The Dutchess of Chadwick

Grand Prix Dressage Competitor Writes Novel

Professional writer and Grand Prix dressage competitor Nikki Alvin-Smith is pleased to share news of her latest creative work, The Dutchess of Chadwick. “This is a new avenue for me—a tree-lined one replete with parasols, paramours and passion set in the Gilded Age, with a sprinkling of horses (of course!) that trot across the pages in the British countryside.”

Elizabeth Hunt finds love in all the wrong places as she navigates high society on both sides of the Atlantic in this tale of star-crossed lovers. Will the pomp and promiscuity of the elite, and the inherent risk of indiscretions, thwart true love? The innocent Elizabeth soon learns the fallibility of fortune as fate foils her romantic inclinations toward the handsome Oliver Ross.

From dancing across glamorous New York ballrooms, to the breaking waves on the sandy shores of Newport and the allure of the azure in Monte Carlo, scandal and serendipity intertwine to show Elizabeth that all is not what it seems.

Available in trade paperback direct from the publisher at www.NikkiAlvinSmith.com

$24.95 Limited First Edition – Print

ISBN 9798992271508 316 pages

Cover Artwork: From original oil on canvas painting “Waves Apart” by artist Nikki Alvin-Smith

No AI used in any part of the writing or production of this book.

See this article in the April 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a seasoned freelance writer who loves to share her lifelong experience with everything horse, farm and travel. Her work has been printed in more than two hundred fifty equestrian magazines worldwide and her published articles number in the thousands including travel and lifestyle press. A Brit who has called New York home for more than 37 years, Nikki brings a unique perspective to her writing. Her experience as an international level Grand Prix dressage competitor, coach and worldwide clinician, with a youth spent showjumping and foxhunting, provides lots of educational truths and fun moments to share with the reader. Additionally, she has been a horse breeder and importer of Hanoverian, Dutch and Iberian horses for more than 25 years. Visit nikkialvinsmithstudio.com to learn more.