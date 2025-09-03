Outbreak Alerts: September 02, 2025 West Nile Virus in Santa Barbara County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Horse 1:
Age: 5; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/20/2025; Clinical Signs: febrile, lethargic, hypermetric (front end), ataxia, muscle fasciculations (head, muzzle, neck, back), hyperreactive; Confirmation Date: 8/29/2025; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated
Comments: The first (1st) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Santa Barbara County. On August 29, 2025, an undervaccinated 5-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Santa Barbara County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The mare is alive and recovering. The Current status for WNV cases in California: To date for 2025, there is a total of one (1) horse confirmed positive for WNV. The positive horse was located in Santa Barbara (1) County, was undervaccinated, and is alive and recovering.
