Cover Story: Raiser Excavation Builds Quality Equestrian Facilities

Snohomish, Washington Company Creates Safe, Effective, and Beautiful Places for Horses and Their People

Bryan Svedarsky of Raiser Excavation. Photo by Mark Anthony Photos.

Raiser Excavation of Snohomish, Washington, is a family owned and operated company founded in 2022. Bryan Svedarsky is President, Steven Svedarsky is Vice President, and their father Steve Svedarsky is an additional owner.

Bryan began doing “dirt work” in 2012 and has taken his experience and entrepreneurial spirit and applied it to Raiser Excavation. Their original goal was to do the best sitework and land development possible, catering to their clients’ specific needs and bringing the owner’s vision for their property to life. After a few opportunities to develop some equestrian facilities, including a handful of horse arenas, they realized that the clients, the type of work involved, and the final product was something the Raiser crew absolutely enjoys. So, they dove headfirst into the equestrian side of things.

There’s a vast difference between doing equestrian site development compared to non-equestrian, and the challenges involved energize the folks at Raiser Excavation to continue to develop a superior product that’s safe, functional, and beautiful.

Raiser Excavation Stands Out with Tech, Knowledge, and Quality Products

Raiser Excavation is extremely technology driven, using the latest laser-guided equipment to produce an arena within the smallest tolerances. Time and again they see arenas that have settled, creating high and low spots that horses avoid or that puddle during a hard rain; or the base mixes into the footing essentially ruining thousands of dollars’ worth of footing. Raiser combats this by going above and beyond for their clients, making sure the arena material is the best quality around.

Raiser has partnered with Premier Equestrian for all their footing products, and they’ve extensively researched and tested all aggregates and sands in the Pacific Northwest, narrowing down a select few quarries that carry material suitable for horse arenas. They are in the process of creating their own base material that no one else carries, since they firmly believe that the quality of arenas and materials in this area is severely lacking.

Photo by Mark Anthony Photos.

By aiming to be at the forefront of arena development, Raiser has even developed and trademarked a new, low-stress, veterinary-approved and free-draining paddock blend comprised of pea gravel and a rubber additive called Flexstone™ with the help of one of their favorite clients. Horses spend a lot of time in paddocks during the winter here, and a normal pea gravel mixture with hoof grid can exacerbate injuries and reduce the longevity of the horse.

Few companies build arenas, and even fewer want to do the research to help extend the life of your arena by having the horses’ needs at the forefront of their service.

Offering Turnkey Services for All Aspects of Equestrian Facilities

Raiser Excavation offers complete site development for arenas, barns, houses, and all-weather outdoor arenas, including indoor arena footing and full arena rehab. They work with their clients to create custom footing blends suitable for different disciplines from jumping to dressage to reining, giving their customers the ultimate turnkey service experience.

Raiser tailors each arena to a client’s budget, with options for middle-tier footing all the way up to silica blends. They do drainage to combat the wet Washington weather, especially for all-weather paddocks. They even build fences for their arenas, create ring liners, do round pen excavation, build all-weather riding trails and do extensive barn rehabilitation. Wash stalls, rock walls, driveways, bioswales and large drainage applications are all part of Raiser Excavation’s expertise.

Equestrians (especially in the Pacific Northwest) know how essential it is to build an equestrian facility correctly from the beginning. Driveways, paddocks, manure bunkers, and arenas all need to be built by knowledgeable, experienced excavation companies. Raiser Excavation prides themselves in the quality of their work and believe no other company in the Pacific Northwest can match the service they offer.

Contact:

Steven Svedarsky, Vice President Raiser Excavation

Work: (360) 453-7707

Mobile: (509) 899-5959

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.raiserexcavation.com

See this article in the September 2025 Online Digital Edition: