Outbreak Alerts: October 31, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory AND Equine Influenza in Beaverhead County, Montana

Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory

Source: Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 5

Number Suspected: 10

Number Exposed: 75

Comments: This is the same location as Alert ID 4692. Four horses are dually infected with Equine Influenza.

Equine Influenza

Source: Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 4

Number Suspected: 10

Number Exposed: 75

Comments: This is the same location as Alert ID: 4691. Five horses are dually infected with Equine Herpesvirus-Respiratory.