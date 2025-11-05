Help us out with a 2 minute survery - and win free promotion for your business!

Outbreak Alerts: October 31, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory AND Equine Influenza in Beaverhead County, Montana

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory


Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 5
Number Suspected: 10
Number Exposed: 75
Comments: This is the same location as Alert ID 4692. Four horses are dually infected with Equine Influenza.

Equine Influenza


Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 4
Number Suspected: 10
Number Exposed: 75
Comments: This is the same location as Alert ID: 4691. Five horses are dually infected with Equine Herpesvirus-Respiratory.

