Outbreak Alerts: November 03, 2025 Pigeon Fever in Ada County, ID

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: Private Practitioner Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Suspected: 1; 
Number Exposed: 1; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 

Horse 1: 
Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Pleasure Riding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/19/2025; Clinical Signs: Draining abscesses in left pectoral muscle and ventral abdomen; Confirmation Date: 10/27/2025; Horse Status: Recovering; 

Horse 2: 
Age: 8; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Pleasure Riding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/20/2025; Clinical Signs: Draining abscess on ventral abdomen; Horse Status: Recovering;

